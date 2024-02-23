If Trump Wins, Trying to Stop Election Certification Won't Be a 'Threat to Democracy' Anymore

As everybody knows by now, being what the Left calls an "election denier" is a threat to the very fabric of our nation -- unless the Democrats do it. Ditto for trying to delay or flat-out halt the certification of the election.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted another example:

Democrats: The worst thing in the history of the world -- punishable perhaps by death -- is not voting to certify an election.



Also Democrats: We are conspiring right now to not certify the next election if our opponent wins. pic.twitter.com/D9iUru2DI6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 23, 2024

Wow, it's almost as if the Democrats are busy planning their version of January 6th, except this one will be intended to "save democracy."

From The Atlantic:

Murray and other legal scholars say that, absent clear guidance from the Supreme Court, a Trump win could lead to a constitutional crisis in Congress. Democrats would have to choose between confirming a winner many of them believe is ineligible and defying the will of voters who elected him. Their choice could be decisive: As their victory in a House special election in New York last week demonstrated, Democrats have a serious chance of winning a majority in Congress in November, even if Trump recaptures the presidency on the same day. If that happens, they could have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In interviews, senior House Democrats would not commit to certifying a Trump win, saying they would do so only if the Supreme Court affirms his eligibility. But during oral arguments, liberal and conservative justices alike seemed inclined to dodge the question of his eligibility altogether and throw the decision to Congress.

Wow, self-awareness is an incredibly rare commodity amongst many Democrats and in the media (as always, pardon the redundancy).

That's amazing.

Democrats have a rich history of accusing their enemies of the behavior they are doing. — dcnh (@dcnh42) February 23, 2024

As usual, if you want to know what the Democrats are doing just listen to what they're accusing the Republicans of.

