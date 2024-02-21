John Oliver Offers Million Dollar Bribe to Justice Clarence Thomas to Resign From...
No Way! Media Starting to Make It Clear Biden Could Have Fixed the Border All Along

Doug P.  |  10:07 AM on February 21, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

For three years, Biden, Mayorkas and the Democrats insisted the border was secure. Still, when that lie became unsustainable they tried to find a way to blame Republicans for the mess this White House intentionally created on day one:

"The White House can't enact new policies without funds," NBC News reported not all that long ago:

Biden's numbers on the border (and everything else) are still dismal, so the White House must recognize that it's time to pretend they care about border security. As a result, a pivot appears to be taking place:

We won't count on the media to point out that Biden could have done something whenever he wanted, but nobody at the White House wanted to. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!

