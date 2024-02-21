No Way! Media Starting to Make It Clear Biden Could Have Fixed the Border All Along

For three years, Biden, Mayorkas and the Democrats insisted the border was secure. Still, when that lie became unsustainable they tried to find a way to blame Republicans for the mess this White House intentionally created on day one:

Advertisement

You’ve heard from the President, we must act. Speaker Johnson and House Republicans should provide the Administration with the authorities and resources to secure the border.@Morning_Joe pic.twitter.com/cwLEidkM97 — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) January 29, 2024

"The White House can't enact new policies without funds," NBC News reported not all that long ago:

President Biden and Republicans are locked in a standoff over the border.



The White House can't enact new policies without funds, and Republicans are unwilling to provide money after blocking a bipartisan bill that would boost resources at the border. https://t.co/frPsPVUKHQ — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 15, 2024

Biden's numbers on the border (and everything else) are still dismal, so the White House must recognize that it's time to pretend they care about border security. As a result, a pivot appears to be taking place:

The Biden administration is considering taking action without Congress to make it harder for migrants to pass initial screening for asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border and quickly deport recently arrived migrants who don’t meet the criteria, officials say. https://t.co/rrROWsXVm9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 21, 2024

We won't count on the media to point out that Biden could have done something whenever he wanted, but nobody at the White House wanted to.

Did you ask Joe what happened in January 2021 that caused border patrol to start releasing huge numbers of aliens into the United States??? https://t.co/nRHE8XPUoJ pic.twitter.com/VilVfyX2Zj — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 21, 2024

Biden, day one, January 20th, 2021:

Proclamation on the Termination Of Emergency With Respect To The Southern Border Of The United States And Redirection Of Funds Diverted To Border Wall Construction

If this White House returns to any measures that were in place under Trump they most certainly won't phrase it that way.

That thing he said he couldn't do, he suddenly can, eh? 🤔 — Frieza, Most Powerful Being In the Universe (@haz_beard) February 21, 2024

Funny how that works, right?

It's just maddening.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!