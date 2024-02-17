WH Adviser Ian Sams Scolds NBC News for Reporting 'Surprising Finding' in Special Counsel's Report

The White House and Democrats continue to desperately spin the findings in the special counsel report about Joe Biden and the classified documents he'd been storing in his garage and elsewhere.

The ace newshounds at NBC have even spotted a "surprising finding" behind the distractions from Hur about Biden and his mental acuity that appears to be foggier than the Grand Banks:

The controversy over special counsel Robert Hur’s characterization of President Biden’s memory has obscured one of the most surprising findings in his report – that Biden knowingly kept classified materials at home for years and failed to turn them in. https://t.co/HXTmBjUrge — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 17, 2024

Wow, nothing gets by NBC News!

Wasn’t that the reason for the Special Counsel..? — Don Carter (@d1carter) February 17, 2024

Yes, and if "journalists" would like to know who has helped obscure things they should go look in a mirror.

No, it wasn’t “obscured” from normal people.



We noticed.



We noticed the blatant hypocrisy after Biden himself asked “How could anyone be that irresponsible?” 👇



We noticed the two systems of justice.



The only people “obscured” are national media. By design. https://t.co/gDrXzN8HNh — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) February 17, 2024

The two-tiered justice system certainly hasn't been successfully "obscured" either!

That wasn't surprising finding. It was literally the reason for the Special Counsel.



Would you also be surprised to learn Biden took documents as a VP, with no authorization authority? WOW right! https://t.co/eu0UDUyS94 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2024

Oh now you guys wanna talk about it? We’ve known this for months. https://t.co/m7bVVEJgKM — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 17, 2024

We might even hear more about it from the media as Biden becomes increasingly politically expendable for the Democrats.

Meanwhile, Biden adviser Ian Sams still isn't satisfied with the media -- NBC News in this instance. How's this for a desperate spin attempt?

The sustained failure of the media to accurately report on the Special Counsel report is alarming



This is false. The report concluded there was NOT a case of knowing and willful retention. If it had found what NBC says, there would be charges.



For the umpteenth time, I explain: https://t.co/OccnPbfD8B pic.twitter.com/YKe0gWkCml — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) February 17, 2024

The report said charges weren't going to be recommended because the special counsel didn't think Biden would essentially be seen as competent to stand trial. Gee, it's a good thing somebody like that isn't President of the United States! Oh, wait...

The White House is desperately trying to instruct journalists on how to cover the Hur report in a nicer way and growing increasingly frustrated that the pressure tactics aren’t working. https://t.co/90qhjsqXdl — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) February 17, 2024

As usual, Sams is being dishonest and wants the media to join him (many will be happy to do just that).

