WH Adviser Ian Sams Scolds NBC News for Reporting 'Surprising Finding' in Special Counsel's Report

Doug P.  |  12:20 PM on February 17, 2024
Townhall Media

The White House and Democrats continue to desperately spin the findings in the special counsel report about Joe Biden and the classified documents he'd been storing in his garage and elsewhere. 

The ace newshounds at NBC have even spotted a "surprising finding" behind the distractions from Hur about Biden and his mental acuity that appears to be foggier than the Grand Banks:

Wow, nothing gets by NBC News!

Yes, and if "journalists" would like to know who has helped obscure things they should go look in a mirror.

The two-tiered justice system certainly hasn't been successfully "obscured" either!

We might even hear more about it from the media as Biden becomes increasingly politically expendable for the Democrats.

Meanwhile, Biden adviser Ian Sams still isn't satisfied with the media -- NBC News in this instance. How's this for a desperate spin attempt?

The report said charges weren't going to be recommended because the special counsel didn't think Biden would essentially be seen as competent to stand trial. Gee, it's a good thing somebody like that isn't President of the United States! Oh, wait...

As usual, Sams is being dishonest and wants the media to join him (many will be happy to do just that).

*** 

