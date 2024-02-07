Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire Minutes

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway is among those testifying at a House hearing today, and the subject is the integrity of U.S. elections:

🚨TOMORROW🚨



Chairman @RepBryanSteil to hold Full Committee Hearing on the influence Zuckerbucks has on our nation’s elections.



Panel of witnesses including @MZHemingway, @WillFlandersWI, and @capitalresearch’s Scott Walter



Watch here at 9 am: https://t.co/2vE4bQFP7R — House Admin. Committee GOP (@HouseAdmin) February 6, 2024

I’ll be testifying shortly on election administration and how it’s been harmed by Mark Zuckerberg, based on my reporting from my bestselling book Rigged. https://t.co/HesdfZQ0Ay — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 7, 2024

It was certainly testimony worth looking forward to:

You'll be great! — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) February 7, 2024

And Hemingway's testimony was fantastic.

Here she is explaining what's wrong with elections in America in less than four minutes. Watch:

WATCH: In four minutes of testimony before Congress, @MZHemingway sums up everything wrong with America's elections from mail in ballots, to Zuckerbucks, to censorship, to Big Tech censorship, to Democrats trying to put Trump in jail. pic.twitter.com/lXAJJxFp7n — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 7, 2024

Democrats and certain Big Tech people always claim to be trying to figure out who's trying to interfere in U.S. elections when all they need to do is go look in a mirror.

Mollie Hemingway always delivers the goods in a way that’s clear and effective.



Republicans should have her testify a lot more before Congress. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 7, 2024

Pure fire from my friend @MZHemingway. Must watch and get her book, too! https://t.co/QmHdsjHxg3 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) February 7, 2024

Those kinds of wake-up calls need to be repeated again and again.

