Mollie Hemingway Tells Congress What's Wrong With America's Elections in 4 Straight Fire Minutes

Doug P.  |  12:20 PM on February 07, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway is among those testifying at a House hearing today, and the subject is the integrity of U.S. elections: 

It was certainly testimony worth looking forward to: 

And Hemingway's testimony was fantastic. 

Here she is explaining what's wrong with elections in America in less than four minutes. Watch:

Democrats and certain Big Tech people always claim to be trying to figure out who's trying to interfere in U.S. elections when all they need to do is go look in a mirror. 

Those kinds of wake-up calls need to be repeated again and again. 

*** 

