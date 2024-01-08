President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His Voters)

There's an old Dennis Miller one-liner that goes "I'm so insecure that I get upset when I find out that the people I hate don't like me."

President Biden unintentionally did his best impression of that during his latest angry rant about "saving democracy," and of course the speech was just dripping with anger and lies (very on-brand for Biden).

During his harangue at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, Biden served up a statement that's richer than cheesecake. This one's about how the people he calls "MAGA extremists" don't have respect for him or those who voted for Biden:

Biden, who routinely and angrily smears millions of Republicans as "extremists," says Republicans "don't have respect" for him pic.twitter.com/8UllkKnV2d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

No respect? Has Biden tried calling people names but even louder? Here's the full quote:

There’s one thing they don’t have. They don’t have respect for the 81 million people who voted the other way, voted for my candidacy! And voted to end the presidency– In their world, these Americans, including you, don’t count. But that’s not the real world. That’s not democracy. That’s not America! In America, we all count! In America we witness to serve all those who, in fact, participate. And losers are taught to concede when they lose. And he’s a loser!

We'll see how those rules about conceding play out if Biden loses in November. Hillary Clinton is still insisting she won in 2016, and Stacy Abrams -- well, you know all about that.

But Biden complaining about the people he slimes on an almost daily basis not giving his side some respect is something else.

Respect is earned old man…and you have not earned anything! — SamJ❤️🇺🇸💙 (@SamJuneau) January 8, 2024

Biden also proved that some riots are movements for "justice" and others are "insurrections":

Joe Biden calls the 2020 BLM/Anrifa riots a "historic movement for justice." pic.twitter.com/4aUAEvMhOA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 8, 2024

As opposed to January 6th, police officers were killed during those riots, but apparently that's just part of getting "justice," Biden-style.

***

