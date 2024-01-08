President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His Voters)

Sex Tapes and FBI Cover-Ups and Clinton Payoffs ... OH MY! Techno Fog's...
Doug P.  |  2:29 PM on January 08, 2024

There's an old Dennis Miller one-liner that goes "I'm so insecure that I get upset when I find out that the people I hate don't like me."

President Biden unintentionally did his best impression of that during his latest angry rant about "saving democracy," and of course the speech was just dripping with anger and lies (very on-brand for Biden).

During his harangue at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, Biden served up a statement that's richer than cheesecake. This one's about how the people he calls "MAGA extremists" don't have respect for him or those who voted for Biden:

No respect? Has Biden tried calling people names but even louder? Here's the full quote:

There’s one thing they don’t have. They don’t have respect for the 81 million people who voted the other way, voted for my candidacy! And voted to end the presidency–

In their world, these Americans, including you, don’t count. But that’s not the real world. That’s not democracy. That’s not America! In America, we all count! In America we witness to serve all those who, in fact, participate. And losers are taught to concede when they lose. And he’s a loser!

We'll see how those rules about conceding play out if Biden loses in November. Hillary Clinton is still insisting she won in 2016, and Stacy Abrams -- well, you know all about that.

But Biden complaining about the people he slimes on an almost daily basis not giving his side some respect is something else. 

Biden also proved that some riots are movements for "justice" and others are "insurrections":

As opposed to January 6th, police officers were killed during those riots, but apparently that's just part of getting "justice," Biden-style.

