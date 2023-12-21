WHAT? Karine Jean-Pierre's New 'Jobs Created' Math Called Into Question

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held another White House briefing today, which means the lies were flying fast, as was the "new math" from this administration.

Previously Jean-Pierre, and Biden, et al, have been claiming this administration created 14 million jobs (which of course were mostly jobs returning after pandemic shutdowns), but today she got even more ridiculous than usual:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Over 14 million jobs have been created under President Biden. That's every job lost in the pandemic, plus almost 15 million more jobs!"



(She's lying) pic.twitter.com/ZvNasR24sI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2023

So... 29 million jobs created now? We can't keep up with the gaslighting.

I cant wait for Community Notes to tackle these lies 😂😂😂 — JeffMAC (@TheGreatJeffMAC) December 21, 2023

Community Notes has already sunk a previous claim from KJP so maybe they'll get to this one as well.

Every claim this White House makes is a "blatant lie."

Damn she sucks at math. — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) December 21, 2023

KJP sucks at lying too.

Before long they'll be claiming "a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million" jobs have been created since Biden took office.

BIDEN: "Over a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million dollars!" pic.twitter.com/4pVbAPrKef — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 8, 2023

This administration has officially suspended reality.

