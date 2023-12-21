WHAT? Karine Jean-Pierre's New 'Jobs Created' Math Called Into Question

Guy Who Should Know Better Drops THE WORST Take on 'Courts Deciding Elections'...
Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on December 21, 2023
Screenshotted meme

Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held another White House briefing today, which means the lies were flying fast, as was the "new math" from this administration.

Previously Jean-Pierre, and Biden, et al, have been claiming this administration created 14 million jobs (which of course were mostly jobs returning after pandemic shutdowns), but today she got even more ridiculous than usual:

So... 29 million jobs created now? We can't keep up with the gaslighting. 

Community Notes has already sunk a previous claim from KJP so maybe they'll get to this one as well.

Every claim this White House makes is a "blatant lie."

KJP sucks at lying too. 

Before long they'll be claiming "a billion three hundred million trillion three hundred million" jobs have been created since Biden took office.

This administration has officially suspended reality.

