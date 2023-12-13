For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter Biden's Quote Was Worth Including

Hunter Biden spoke outside the U.S. Capitol today about why he was defying a congressional subpoena to give a deposition behind closed doors.

During the remarks from the president's son, a talking points pivot was noticed:

HUNTER BIDEN:



"There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business...James Comer, Jim Jordan, Jason Smith and their colleagues have distorted the facts...There is no fairness or decency in what these Republicans are doing!" pic.twitter.com/isjjv4ixZi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2023

Did you catch that? We've gone from Joe Biden saying "I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings" to Hunter Biden claiming there's "no evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business."

Financially involved.

It appears that the New York Times has helped the Bidens get around that new goal post shift by simply ignoring it:

This is so bad. @nytimes doctored what Hunter said today, leaving out the key word. Wow.



NYT: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”



Hunter: “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not *financially* involved in my business.” pic.twitter.com/cDQEnShr6n — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 13, 2023

Here's a link to the article:https://t.co/HfMCfsKb3y — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) December 13, 2023

Hunter Biden earlier today said, "my father was not financially involved in my business."

For some reason, the Times thought the word "financially" wasn't necessary in the story:

The younger Mr. Biden, who has been served a subpoena to testify, spoke to reporters in a hastily called news conference outside the Capitol near the Senate, across the complex from a House office building where Republican lawmakers were waiting to question him behind closed doors. “I am here,” Mr. Biden said. “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.” “There is no evidence to support the allegations my father was involved in my business because it did not happen,” he added.

It's probably just another one of those mistakes and/or oversights that always only go in one direction.

The New York Times, without explanation, altered Hunter Biden's exact quote. https://t.co/EpfgFaH7WX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2023

Sad to see @nytimes has been reduced to literally spreading disinformation while demonizing others for allegedly spreading disinformation.



Soulless. — Kate Johnson (@kaideejay) December 13, 2023

The most telling word in the sentence was deemed unnecessary. We're sure it was just an accident though.

However much trust you’ve lost in major media outlets, it’s not enough https://t.co/DJ5pgqHsFH — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 13, 2023

This is nuts. The New York Times edited Hunter Biden’s words when quoting him. https://t.co/528qFxPNgC — Eric CIAramella’s Dirty Whistle (@TheAndersPaul) December 13, 2023

Some words are NOT "fit to print."

New York Times left out 10% of the quote. You know... 10% for the Big Guy. https://t.co/IeYQeWnWLG — SHARKINTHEWATER (@s_h_a_r_k_e_y) December 13, 2023

"The Big Guy" will appreciate that.

***

