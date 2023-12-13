Julie Kelly Lays Out What SCOTUS Taking This Case Could Mean for J6...
For SOME Reason the NY Times Didn't Think This 1 Word From Hunter Biden's Quote Was Worth Including

Doug P.  |  3:00 PM on December 13, 2023
Journalism meme

Hunter Biden spoke outside the U.S. Capitol today about why he was defying a congressional subpoena to give a deposition behind closed doors. 

During the remarks from the president's son, a talking points pivot was noticed:

Did you catch that? We've gone from Joe Biden saying "I never spoke to my son about his overseas business dealings" to Hunter Biden claiming there's "no evidence to support that my father was financially involved in my business."

Financially involved.

It appears that the New York Times has helped the Bidens get around that new goal post shift by simply ignoring it: 

Hunter Biden earlier today said, "my father was not financially involved in my business."

For some reason, the Times thought the word "financially" wasn't necessary in the story:

The younger Mr. Biden, who has been served a subpoena to testify, spoke to reporters in a hastily called news conference outside the Capitol near the Senate, across the complex from a House office building where Republican lawmakers were waiting to question him behind closed doors.

“I am here,” Mr. Biden said. “Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not involved in my business.”

“There is no evidence to support the allegations my father was involved in my business because it did not happen,” he added.

It's probably just another one of those mistakes and/or oversights that always only go in one direction. 

The most telling word in the sentence was deemed unnecessary. We're sure it was just an accident though.

Some words are NOT "fit to print."

"The Big Guy" will appreciate that.

*** 

