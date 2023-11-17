Rob Reiner's Definition of 'Democracy' Again Called Into Question

By now everybody knows that when the Left uses the word "democracy," they really mean "Democrats."

We regret to inform you that Rob Reiner was back at it again with the "save democracy" rhetoric, even though it's pretty ironic:

If you vote for anyone but Joe Biden, you are voting to destroy American Democracy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) November 17, 2023

That's just hilarious. Yep, you can't have a real "democracy" unless there's only one choice on the ballot!

Preserving democracy means not having any choice but to vote for one person? https://t.co/DnJJggkvKv — Carmine Sabia 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CarmineSabia) November 17, 2023

If you vote for anyone, but Fidel Castro, you are destroying Cuban Democracy. https://t.co/SXI3bNH3Gf — Allen 🐟 (@arlasko) November 17, 2023

Keep in mind though that many agree with Meathead.

How does a mentally deficient tweet like this get thousands of retweets? It makes no sense. https://t.co/ZCAVnfNLD5 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) November 17, 2023

Biden has a low approval rating, but there is some support there, and all of them must follow Reiner's X account.

Biden has already destroyed America, only elites like you 'Meathead' are enjoying it!! pic.twitter.com/HBOtu2H3Pz — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) November 17, 2023

The economic weather remains fine inside the gated Malibu community bubble. Also we're not very impressed with "democracy" under the president Reiner supports:

If that's Biden-style "democracy," no thanks.

Having the freedom to vote for who ever you choose is literally “democracy” https://t.co/Kxti26WSl4 — Robert John (@rjollman) November 17, 2023

Reiner would also agree that Trump is an "authoritarian," all while cheering on the Biden Justice Department (and others') efforts to throw the president's leading opponent in prison. He'll never recognize the irony or level of projection.

