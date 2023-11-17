Here’s What Happened When a Reporter Asked Rashida Tlaib 'Are You Anti-Semitic?'
Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under...
WHOA: Sacha Baron Cohen BLISTERS TikTok for Creating the 'BIGGEST Antisemitic Movement Sin...
ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting...
Sen. Kennedy Makes an Absolute Fool of Yet Another Biden Judicial Nominee
WIRED Accuses Far-Right of Weaponizing Bin Laden's Letter to America and WOW That's...
GREAT Timing! Biden Campaign Reportedly Considering Joining TikTok
Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on...
Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James...
Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer Brags About the Biden Economy and NOBODY Is Buying It...
Eric Swalwell's Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad BIRTHDAY Gets Even Worse After He Asks...
Oh Look, Gavin Newsom's Helping the Left Spread Another Pile of BS About...
Gosh Golly Gee, Adam Schiff Sure Seems NERVOUS Now That Meta Stopped Censoring...

Rob Reiner's Definition of 'Democracy' Again Called Into Question

Doug P.  |  2:21 PM on November 17, 2023
Meme screenshot

By now everybody knows that when the Left uses the word "democracy," they really mean "Democrats."

We regret to inform you that Rob Reiner was back at it again with the "save democracy" rhetoric, even though it's pretty ironic:

Advertisement

That's just hilarious. Yep, you can't have a real "democracy" unless there's only one choice on the ballot!

Keep in mind though that many agree with Meathead.

Biden has a low approval rating, but there is some support there, and all of them must follow Reiner's X account.

The economic weather remains fine inside the gated Malibu community bubble. Also we're not very impressed with "democracy" under the president Reiner supports:

Recommended

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)
Sam J.
Advertisement

If that's Biden-style "democracy," no thanks.

Reiner would also agree that Trump is an "authoritarian," all while cheering on the Biden Justice Department (and others') efforts to throw the president's leading opponent in prison. He'll never recognize the irony or level of projection.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It)
Sam J.
Just Gets Worse: Mollie Hemingway Drops Another BOMBSHELL About Judge in Letitia James Case Against Trump
Sam J.
Michael Rapaport Considering Voting TRUMP, Admits 'We Have to Get This Situation Under Control' (Watch)
Sam J.
WIRED Accuses Far-Right of Weaponizing Bin Laden's Letter to America and WOW That's a Lotta BACKFIRE
Sam J.
Chaya Raichik Mocks TF Out of Pink for BRAVELY Shutting Replies Down on Her Edgiest Banned Book Post Yet
Sam J.
ABC News' Jon Karl Advises Voters to Consider Threat From Trump Before Voting Based on Economy
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Alexander Vindman's Wife So GROSSLY Threatens Black VA Democrat She Tries Deleting (BUUUT We Got It) Sam J.
Advertisement