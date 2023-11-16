Here's CNN's Headline About Arrest Being Made for Death of Jewish Man in L.A.

An arrest has been made in the death of a Jewish man in Los Angeles. A pro-Palestinian protester who was at the rally that day has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Advertisement

With all that in mind, here's the CNN headline:

There's no fixing this. Either journalists are doing it on purpose or they're too far gone to know the difference. Either way. pic.twitter.com/GEagvZuHZ6 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) November 16, 2023

That couldn't be more passive if they tried -- and they most certainly tried.

This can’t be real — Michael Kaplan 🇮🇱 (@OfficialKappy) November 16, 2023

And yet here we are.

The bias is real. https://t.co/gya5LPhGMw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 16, 2023

what in the ever-loving f*ck is this https://t.co/raXBVf6e40 — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) November 16, 2023

This is what we're supposed to believe is "journalism."

Absolutely no one is arrested for a slip and fall.



The man was struck by a counter-protester and died as a result of those injuries. Ventury County Medical Examiner classified it as a homicide.



This headline is an embarrassment. https://t.co/V0xOeF8Pid — Anna Sugg (@annaksugg_) November 16, 2023

"Embarrassing" and "CNN" go hand-in-hand.

I checked CNN's website. This headline is real. Absolutely unbelievable. https://t.co/634nEJTybP — Yesh Ginsburg (@yesh222) November 16, 2023

They did everything they could to challenge reporting or whitewash the atrocities of October 7th. This came naturally. https://t.co/Wo8nUifjUl — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@TheRightWingM) November 16, 2023

They've certainly gotten good at it in the past several weeks. Unreal.

How do you arrest a sidewalk https://t.co/ZwieY12Pbh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 16, 2023

Who did they arrest, gravity? https://t.co/NsnMOg1Ee4 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 16, 2023

THIS. Is CNN.

"Oh but the writer can't control the headline" enough of that BS excuse. You ever notice that none of these writers ever seem particularly upset that their byline sits under a headline that completely distorts the article, if not outright lies about it? You'd think they would. https://t.co/jJ90UJg0Ag — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 16, 2023

The national media is broken beyond repair from top to bottom.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!