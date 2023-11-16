Here's CNN's Headline About Arrest Being Made for Death of Jewish Man in L.A.

No Wonder Biden Thinks 'Bidenomics' is Working ('Exclusive Party for the Elites' Tone...
Doug P.  |  2:21 PM on November 16, 2023
Journalism meme

An arrest has been made in the death of a Jewish man in Los Angeles. A pro-Palestinian protester who was at the rally that day has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 

With all that in mind, here's the CNN headline:

That couldn't be more passive if they tried -- and they most certainly tried. 

And yet here we are.

This is what we're supposed to believe is "journalism."

"Embarrassing" and "CNN" go hand-in-hand.

They've certainly gotten good at it in the past several weeks. Unreal.

THIS. Is CNN.

The national media is broken beyond repair from top to bottom.

*** 

