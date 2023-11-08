University Students Attack Jewish Students Honoring the Hamas Hostages
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Live GOP Debate Coverage from Miami
'Man Involved in Confrontation With Jewish Protester' MSM Take Has People Asking if...
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
House Oversight to Subpoena Biden Family Members Including Hunter & Joe's Brother
This Is Fine: Spike In Seismic Activity Under Mount St. Helen's
Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct....
Vivek Ramaswamy for RNC Chair? Charlie Kirk Floats the Idea and People Have...
Mary Katharine Ham & Others Nuke Dem Rep. Ro Khanna's Student Loan 'Forgiveness'...
Reuters Says 2023 Is The Warmest In 125,000 Years

YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli Ceasefire

Doug P.  |  6:50 PM on November 08, 2023
Dr. Evil meme

The federal government is just about totally broken, corrupt and full of taxpayer-funded activists working against the interests of those same taxpayers. That couldn't have been made more clear than today when a few dozen congressional staffers walked out of the Capitol -- all wearing masks (which we're guessing had nothing to do with Covid) -- and called for an Israeli ceasefire. A Hamas ceasefire? Not so much: 

Advertisement

Yes indeed, a government shutdown sounds more attractive with each passing day.

"Zero supporting evidence" means we can expect the Associated Press, New York Times and other media outlets to parrot the claim.

The Creature From the Black Lagoon would consider that place too swampy to inhabit.

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

As frustrating as it can be, perhaps everybody is better served by them NOT working.

Stunning and brave!

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode
Grateful Calvin
Amnesty International Decries 'Degrading Treatment' of Palestinian Detainees
Brett T.
Biden Administration's Insane Grizzly Bear Plan Has Citizens Angry
Amy Curtis
Massie's Car Kill Switch Amendment Fails
Amy Curtis
Correspondents or Collaborators? Shocking New Report About Embedded Photographers on Oct. 7
Grateful Calvin
Biden Campaign Putting Up 1,000 'Dark Brandon' Heads Outside GOP Debate
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Delicious Tears of Unfathomable Sadness: Disney Execs 'Butthurt' Over South Park Episode Grateful Calvin
Advertisement