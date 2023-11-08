YOU'RE Paying These People! Masked Congressional Staffers Walk Out to Call for Israeli Ceasefire

The federal government is just about totally broken, corrupt and full of taxpayer-funded activists working against the interests of those same taxpayers. That couldn't have been made more clear than today when a few dozen congressional staffers walked out of the Capitol -- all wearing masks (which we're guessing had nothing to do with Covid) -- and called for an Israeli ceasefire. A Hamas ceasefire? Not so much:

Masked congressional staffers call for a ceasefire in Gaza & hold a “moment of silence and interfaith prayer” pic.twitter.com/P5X82PZD2j — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 8, 2023

HAPPENING NOW: Congressional staffers are walking out to demand a #CeasefireNOW in Gaza.



Israel has killed over 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including more than 4,200 children, in the past month. pic.twitter.com/H3T4Ymz1tZ — IMEU (@theIMEU) November 8, 2023

Yes indeed, a government shutdown sounds more attractive with each passing day.

“Israel has killed over 10,000 Palestinians in Gaza, including more than 4,200 children”



Literally pure Hamas propaganda with zero supporting evidence, and in fact contradicted by logic.



Not pro-Palestinian. Pro-Hamas. https://t.co/toVNObgGYD — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 8, 2023

"Zero supporting evidence" means we can expect the Associated Press, New York Times and other media outlets to parrot the claim.

The Swamp is the Swamp from the crocodiles to the bottom feeders. https://t.co/IDO3tfrfkf — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) November 8, 2023

The Creature From the Black Lagoon would consider that place too swampy to inhabit.

How about going back to work? — SinNombre (@SinNomb54107159) November 8, 2023

As frustrating as it can be, perhaps everybody is better served by them NOT working.

The mask is now a religious totem and it's not going away https://t.co/KNsZJFiBp7 — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) November 8, 2023

Stunning and brave!

