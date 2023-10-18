MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Changes Opinion on 'Freedom to Speak Without Consequence' & Blames the Right

Some law students from Harvard and Columbia Universities are learning that there are consequences for their actions after a law firm announced it was rescinding letters of employment for their statements about Israel:

Top US law firm Davis Polk announces in an internal email that it had rescinded letters of employment for three law students at Harvard University and Columbia University who signed on to organizational statements regarding Israel. https://t.co/nN14suluby — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 17, 2023

From NBC News:

Top U.S. law firm Davis Polk announced in an internal email that it had rescinded letters of employment for three law students at Harvard and Columbia universities who signed on to organizational statements about Israel, one of the latest responses to open letters from university groups about the Israel-Hamas conflict that have roiled university donors, employers, alumni and students. “These statements are simply contrary to our firm’s values and we thus concluded that rescinding these offers was appropriate in upholding our responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive work environment for all Davis Polk employees,” said the email, signed by Neil Barr.

Just last year MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan agreed that "freedom of speech does not mean freedom to speak without consequences":

After the story about the law firm rescinding letters of employment, a pivot took place:

For years, the right fulminated against ‘cancel culture’ and ‘snowflakes’ and in favor of ‘free speech’ no matter how ‘offensive’ and now… https://t.co/1b5ThL6WkZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 18, 2023

Gee, what happened?

But you support canceling people for offensive speech, right? So you must be on board with this. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 18, 2023

You made the rules, now you get to live by them. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 18, 2023

Yep and we lost that battle and you won, so congratulations! https://t.co/pmIiz4e1Ea — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 18, 2023

Clearly things have changed and the "rules" the Left set are temporarily no longer acceptable.

"Stop using our rules against us!" — russ (@_walruss) October 18, 2023

It really is amazing to watch unfold.

