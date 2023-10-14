Author Dylan Evans tweets about 'final solution', things immediately go horribly wrong for...
Ex CIA chief clinging to Hunter Biden laptop 'disinformation' narrative is 'Maddow-level delusion'

Doug P.  |  9:12 AM on October 14, 2023
Screen shot

We all remember the infamous letter signed by over 50 former members of the U.S. intelligence community that was released to the media just before the 2020 presidential election. The letter claimed stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian "disinformation" campaign.

The laptop was of course real, and the letter was, ironically enough, part of a misinformation campaign to affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In other words, the "misinformation" call was coming from inside the former intelligence officials' house. 

One of the people who signed off on the letter was former CIA chief, Defense Secretary and Congressman Leon Panetta. Guess who's still clinging to the original narrative: 

At least Bret Baier asked the question. From now on Panetta might stick to interviews on cable nets with hosts that continue to pretend stories about Hunter Biden's laptop are Russian misinformation:

"Maddow-level delusion" detected:

Hunter Biden and his lawyers are suing over the contents of the laptop being made public, meaning he's admitting it belonged to him and the contents are authentic, and yet the Left clings to the "Russian disinformation" talking points.

No, the concern of Panetta and the rest of the people who signed that letter was trying to help get a story that could have cost Biden votes out of the news cycle. In other words, election interference.

The kinds of people who were high-ups in the intelligence community are quite disturbing.

Ditto for Clapper, Brennan, etc. When it comes to misinformation campaigns and election interference, the Russians are nothing compared to these people.

*** 

