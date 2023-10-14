Ex CIA chief clinging to Hunter Biden laptop 'disinformation' narrative is 'Maddow-level delusion'

We all remember the infamous letter signed by over 50 former members of the U.S. intelligence community that was released to the media just before the 2020 presidential election. The letter claimed stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a Russian "disinformation" campaign.

Advertisement

The laptop was of course real, and the letter was, ironically enough, part of a misinformation campaign to affect the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. In other words, the "misinformation" call was coming from inside the former intelligence officials' house.

One of the people who signed off on the letter was former CIA chief, Defense Secretary and Congressman Leon Panetta. Guess who's still clinging to the original narrative:

Leon Panetta just told Bret Baier he has no regrets over declaring that Hunter's laptop was the product of Russian disinformation. Baier asked him twice if he regretted signing that letter. Panetta's final response? "I don't have any regrets about not trusting the Russians?" WTF? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 13, 2023

At least Bret Baier asked the question. From now on Panetta might stick to interviews on cable nets with hosts that continue to pretend stories about Hunter Biden's laptop are Russian misinformation:

Here's the clip of Leon Panetta telling Bret Baier he has no regrets about the MIS-information that the Hunter Biden laptop was a Russian disinformation operation. He wouldn't get this question on the lefty networks. pic.twitter.com/rHRDRsaS4H — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 13, 2023

"Maddow-level delusion" detected:

As Baier noted during the interview, Hunter has admitted the laptop is his. The emails have been verified. The Russians had zero involvement. And if you listen to Panetta, he appeared to still be insisting the laptop was a product of the Kremlin. This is Maddow-level delusion. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 13, 2023

Hunter Biden and his lawyers are suing over the contents of the laptop being made public, meaning he's admitting it belonged to him and the contents are authentic, and yet the Left clings to the "Russian disinformation" talking points.

Fmr. CIA Director Panetta: “I don’t have any regrets about [the letter claiming Hunter’s laptop was Russian disinformation]”



“My concern was to alert the public [about] disinformation … Frankly I haven’t seen any evidence from any intelligence agency that that was not the case” pic.twitter.com/CxmBomVgL9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2023

No, the concern of Panetta and the rest of the people who signed that letter was trying to help get a story that could have cost Biden votes out of the news cycle. In other words, election interference.

And he laughed as he said it — Cheryl Ingram (@cherylingram) October 13, 2023

Advertisement

Wake up Republicans. This how the Democrats fight - no regrets for lying - as long as they retain power. https://t.co/mPPmSa5lpJ — Ford O'Connell (@FordOConnell) October 13, 2023

The kinds of people who were high-ups in the intelligence community are quite disturbing.

Leon Panetta and his ilk should never, ever be allowed near the levers of power again. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) October 13, 2023

Ditto for Clapper, Brennan, etc. When it comes to misinformation campaigns and election interference, the Russians are nothing compared to these people.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!