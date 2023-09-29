Try to spot the difference in Reuters' framing of allegations against Trump vs. Biden

When it comes to some pretty damning allegations of Biden family corruption, the media approach is, to a large degree, to add the words "without evidence" to stories that sometimes literally contain some evidence.

An allegation about Donald Trump didn't warrant the "without evidence" treatment from the media.

Reuters has been spotted showing how "journalism" is done these days:

Journalists, you guys. I just don't know. pic.twitter.com/g1jknv3Zbp — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) September 29, 2023

Just perfect.

The shot:

And the chaser:

Republicans leading an impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden detailed foreign payments to members of his family in their first hearing, but did not provide evidence that the Democratic president had personally benefited https://t.co/wxVfCEtXGj pic.twitter.com/zz2RpFoGKG — Reuters (@Reuters) September 29, 2023

Those 50-plus former members of the intelligence community "did not provide evidence" for their claims but obviously Reuters didn't deem those words necessary.

wHeRe'S tHe pRoOf? — JWF (@JammieWF) September 29, 2023

"Journalism" is dead but too shameless to lie down.

While holding up evidence in the picture tweeted. You’re a clown show. — Renee🤷‍♀️💅🏻 (@eeners) September 29, 2023

There could have been a check made out to Joe Biden with "for bribes" written in the memo section and the Reuters headline would have been the same.

It's sad what has happened to these "Journalists" just bought and paid for shills. — Scott Joseph (@1ofpeterssons) September 29, 2023

Fact check: Often true.

