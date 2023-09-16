Bill Melugin calls TOTAL BS on CBP's tweet about the border

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin gives regular updates about what a mess the Biden administration has created at the border (which has now spilled over into other cities in the country):

NEW: We witnessed Border Patrol drop off & release this Guatemalan family at a random Dollar Tree store in the Tucson, AZ sector where migrant street releases have been underway due to overcrowding in CBP facilities. The family had no idea where they were, or what to do next. The… pic.twitter.com/J0YFkjhU38 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

NEW: Our team in Eagle Pass witnessed migrant families irresponsibly having their children crawl underneath Texas razor wire as they crossed the river illegally during a thunderstorm. TX DPS troopers later responded and cut the wire for the safety of the children as more arrived. pic.twitter.com/wXe1Fd5WaN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

NEW: More illegal crossings in Eagle Pass, TX this afternoon captured by our fantastic FOX drone team. The Biden admin promised consequences for those who cross illegally after the end of T42, but it has become apparent most migrants don’t fear those consequences & expect to be… pic.twitter.com/CwdVqFNjIK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2023

NEW: Watch as Border Patrol mass releases hundreds of illegal migrants to a city street in San Diego as CBP facilities are overcrowded.



Migrant: “It’s no problem if I go to Chicago?”

BP agent: “You can do whatever you want, you’re free.”



These are Biden’s buses, not Texas. pic.twitter.com/X7J9Vq9AfK — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2023

The people with the Border Patrol on the ground have been put in an impossible situation thanks to Biden policies that are a dereliction of constitutional duty, and the following tweet probably came down on the orders of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or one of his underlings.

CBP officers on the ground at the border would probably also roll their eyes and laugh at this:

The U.S. border is not open to unlawful migration: https://t.co/HriWcruv1H



La frontera de Estados Unidos no está abierta para inmigración ilegal: https://t.co/43eb9iWdUc pic.twitter.com/GHCcvpZ7oi — CBP (@CBP) September 16, 2023

Melugin, who has likely been to the border longer and more times than whoever put out that tweet (not to mention Mayorkas, Harris and Biden combined) called BS:

This messaging is not working, and it hasn’t for the last 2.5 years. https://t.co/udLwh9fqT6 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 16, 2023

It's almost like this administration's mocking us at this point.

It's almost insulting messaging. Did the White House write it chuckling? — Kambree (@KamVTV) September 16, 2023

"It's unlawful. But if you do come, we'll give you a $500 a night hotel room and free fluff and fold service." — Lean Right (@LeanRight6) September 16, 2023

Ask Democrat "sanctuary city" mayors if they agree the border is "not open to unlawful migration."

***

