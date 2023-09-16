Florida education official is 'reaching out to conservative school board members'
Bill Melugin calls TOTAL BS on CBP's tweet about the border

Doug P.  |  3:43 PM on September 16, 2023
Fox News reporter Bill Melugin gives regular updates about what a mess the Biden administration has created at the border (which has now spilled over into other cities in the country):

The people with the Border Patrol on the ground have been put in an impossible situation thanks to Biden policies that are a dereliction of constitutional duty, and the following tweet probably came down on the orders of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas or one of his underlings. 

CBP officers on the ground at the border would probably also roll their eyes and laugh at this:

Melugin, who has likely been to the border longer and more times than whoever put out that tweet (not to mention Mayorkas, Harris and Biden combined) called BS:

It's almost like this administration's mocking us at this point.

Ask Democrat "sanctuary city" mayors if they agree the border is "not open to unlawful migration."

*** 

