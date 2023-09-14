Nancy Pelosi tells Anderson Cooper she's 'reptilian, cold-blooded' ('self-awareness for the win')

Nancy Pelosi, who apparently will be running for re-election next year after turning 84, was on CNN for what appeared to be the softest of softball interview with Anderson Cooper and described herself this way:

Many heard Pelosi say that and replied, "hey, when she's right, she's right!"

OMG it’s not a joke, she actually said this! Self-awareness for the win. https://t.co/1qGGriGh3T — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) September 14, 2023

Pelosi's been a recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger award, and being "cold-blooded" is the main requirement for receiving that accolade.

Fact Check: True. — filius libertate (@jasoncharles83) September 14, 2023

In any case, it was another hard-hitting and challenging interview for Pelosi:

Look how giddy Anderson is interviewing Pelosi. https://t.co/P1L5saT3sB — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) September 14, 2023

I don’t know which is worse-Anderson’s fawning or her queen bee demeanor 🤮 — AnitaMcG (@socalgalAnita) September 14, 2023

They're both tied for "worse."

Yes, she actually said that. Also said in same interview that the Veep doesn’t do much…cause she’s not supposed to 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/R2o6LGRTly — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) September 14, 2023

Pelosi's comments about Kamala Harris certainly didn't make her sound like a very big fan of the VP.

