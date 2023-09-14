'You'll RUE THE DAY'! Iowahawk MOCKS Ben Collins in SPECTACULAR thread for threatening...
Nancy Pelosi in 2019 Debunks Nancy Pelosi Today

Nancy Pelosi tells Anderson Cooper she's 'reptilian, cold-blooded' ('self-awareness for the win')

Doug P.  |  12:40 PM on September 14, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Pelosi, who apparently will be running for re-election next year after turning 84, was on CNN for what appeared to be the softest of softball interview with Anderson Cooper and described herself this way: 

Many heard Pelosi say that and replied, "hey, when she's right, she's right!"

Pelosi's been a recipient of Planned Parenthood's Margaret Sanger award, and being "cold-blooded" is the main requirement for receiving that accolade.

In any case, it was another hard-hitting and challenging interview for Pelosi:

They're both tied for "worse."

Pelosi's comments about Kamala Harris certainly didn't make her sound like a very big fan of the VP.

*** 

