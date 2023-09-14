CBS News gets help figuring out 'if the economy is recovering, why don't people rate it better?'

The media continues to do some heavy lifting on behalf of the Biden administration when it comes to the state of the economy.

The New York Times' Paul Krugman recently expressed his shock that more Americans don't think the economy is "surreally good":

Advertisement

“The economic data have been just surreally good. Even optimists are just stunned,” says Nobel Prize-winning economist @paulkrugman. So why do polls show most Americans don’t think the economy is doing well? “There’s a really profound and peculiar disconnect going on.” pic.twitter.com/MNFhzZ2hh3 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) September 12, 2023

In fact, Krugman and the lefty media are the ones disconnected from reality.

Next up is CBS News with a polling analysis accompanied by a question that's framed dishonestly:

CBS Poll analysis: If the economy is recovering, why don't people rate it better? https://t.co/mkiSxqlTuf — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 14, 2023

"If the economy is recovering..."

It's nice for Team Biden when the media insists on premising a question on lies and gaslighting coming from the White House.

You’re basing your question on a lie. — Buksterlin (@andy_buksterlin) September 14, 2023

Yep. In any case, the answer to the CBS News question is quite simple:

Because the economy is not really recovering. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Beard Man (@BannedB4U) September 14, 2023

Because it's not recovering it's getting worse — Terry, LEO (Ret.) (@editor_wp) September 14, 2023

If they wanted to be a little more honest the question could be "why aren't more people buying Biden's lies?"

Because they are living it. Everyday. Struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table. — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) September 14, 2023

From the story:

Today the number of people describing themselves as "living comfortably and able to save" is still lower than it was in the summer of 2019, before the pandemic hit. And the number who describe themselves a notch below that, meeting expenses with a little left over — that's lower, too. Taken together, these items are a rough proxy for the idea of "getting ahead," and they're not nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Before the pandemic hit." Not coincidentally it was also before Biden hit.

They’re really going for this https://t.co/MhpkNKurZL — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 14, 2023

Imagine how bad things would be going for Biden if the media was remotely honest and objective.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!