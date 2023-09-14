Return of the smear merchant: David Brock vows 'the gloves are off, families...
CBS News gets help figuring out 'if the economy is recovering, why don't people rate it better?'

Doug P.  |  11:11 AM on September 14, 2023
Meme screenshot

The media continues to do some heavy lifting on behalf of the Biden administration when it comes to the state of the economy.

The New York Times' Paul Krugman recently expressed his shock that more Americans don't think the economy is "surreally good":

In fact, Krugman and the lefty media are the ones disconnected from reality. 

Next up is CBS News with a polling analysis accompanied by a question that's framed dishonestly: 

"If the economy is recovering..."

It's nice for Team Biden when the media insists on premising a question on lies and gaslighting coming from the White House. 

Yep. In any case, the answer to the CBS News question is quite simple:

If they wanted to be a little more honest the question could be "why aren't more people buying Biden's lies?"

From the story:

Today the number of people describing themselves as "living comfortably and able to save" is still lower than it was in the summer of 2019, before the pandemic hit. And the number who describe themselves a notch below that, meeting expenses with a little left over — that's lower, too. Taken together, these items are a rough proxy for the idea of "getting ahead," and they're not nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Before the pandemic hit." Not coincidentally it was also before Biden hit.

Imagine how bad things would be going for Biden if the media was remotely honest and objective.

*** 

