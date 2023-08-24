Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women

AP: The only paved road out of Lahaina was barricaded and cars sent...
Doug P.  |  6:16 PM on August 24, 2023
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Rock legend Carlos Santana appears to be next up on the Left's list of "people who make us hyperventilate" because of something he said during a recent concert. Reports say that Santana made "anti-trans remarks":

So what was the "anti-trans" remark? NBC News is among the media outlets trying to rile up the activist mob over somebody pointing out a scientific reality: 

Carlos Santana is on the hot seat after a video of him on stage, making polarizing remarks about gender, quickly began circulating online.

In the clip, the “Oye Como Va” singer is seen addressing the audience in between songs. Through the applause, Santana can be heard saying: “When God made you and me — before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

The clip ends with Santana lining one hand behind the other, and adding that he was “Like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.”

The "anti-trans rant" talking points were obviously quickly distributed:

HuffPost/NY Mag's Yashar Ali has video of the "anti-trans rant":

Just a few years ago, saying "men are men and women are women" was just basic science and common sense, but now it's an egregious anti-woke offense.

"Somebody has an opinion that's different from this fad that's gained traction just in the last few years and it's horrible!"

Leftists want to rid society of tradition and traditional values.

Somebody can't handle the truth and reality, and it's certainly not Carlos Santana.

Depart from the preferred narrative and fall on the side of the traditional and the lefty media will immediately try to take you down.

*** 

