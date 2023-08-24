Media triggered by Carlos Santana's 'anti-trans rant' about men & women

Rock legend Carlos Santana appears to be next up on the Left's list of "people who make us hyperventilate" because of something he said during a recent concert. Reports say that Santana made "anti-trans remarks":

Carlos Santana is facing criticism after a video of his anti-trans remarks during a concert began circulating online. https://t.co/xUoV1xcatF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 24, 2023

So what was the "anti-trans" remark? NBC News is among the media outlets trying to rile up the activist mob over somebody pointing out a scientific reality:

Carlos Santana is on the hot seat after a video of him on stage, making polarizing remarks about gender, quickly began circulating online. In the clip, the “Oye Como Va” singer is seen addressing the audience in between songs. Through the applause, Santana can be heard saying: “When God made you and me — before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.” The clip ends with Santana lining one hand behind the other, and adding that he was “Like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.”

The "anti-trans rant" talking points were obviously quickly distributed:

Carlos Santana goes on anti-trans rant during NJ concert https://t.co/aqrA0aFkgh pic.twitter.com/zpspGTnCQC — Page Six (@PageSix) August 24, 2023

Carlos Santana Goes on Bizarre Anti-Trans Rant in Middle of Concert https://t.co/XeN8xTfPS0 — TMZ (@TMZ) August 24, 2023

Carlos Santana, who grew up in San Francisco, delivered a speech laced with anti-transgender remarks during a recent performance, telling the audience, “A woman is a woman, and a man is https://t.co/1eEjyjURro — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) August 24, 2023

HuffPost/NY Mag's Yashar Ali has video of the "anti-trans rant":

In the middle of his concert in New Jersey, Carlos Santana went on a bizarre anti-Trans rant.



Attendees say Santana interrupted his set after one song and went on for a while.



“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are.… pic.twitter.com/PLypNVcXuw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2023

Just a few years ago, saying "men are men and women are women" was just basic science and common sense, but now it's an egregious anti-woke offense.

How is the undeniable truth a "bizarre anti-trans rant"? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 24, 2023

Oh Yashar, it’s not “bizarre” when you realize Carlos Santana’s upbringing is very traditional. It’s actually called reality. https://t.co/i0pHgjqOuk — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) August 24, 2023

"Somebody has an opinion that's different from this fad that's gained traction just in the last few years and it's horrible!"

Leftists literally hate that blacks and Hispanics come from traditional communities and are vocalizing it more and more. Sounds like racism.#CarlosSantana https://t.co/EIaB7X2F6j — joy, M.Div. (@joymdiv) August 24, 2023

Leftists want to rid society of tradition and traditional values.

Factual biological realities = anti-trans LOL https://t.co/l6duuMjYdd — Mrs. DeSanity Bear (@wavechaser2024) August 24, 2023

Somebody can't handle the truth and reality, and it's certainly not Carlos Santana.

I just added more Santana songs to my playlist. https://t.co/MhtbemIjIY — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) August 24, 2023

Not surprised to see “journalists” going after people who speak the truth. pic.twitter.com/zEfPXAwOE6 — Super Journalist (Ret) - JOURN-L of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) August 24, 2023

Depart from the preferred narrative and fall on the side of the traditional and the lefty media will immediately try to take you down.

