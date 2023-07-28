David Axelrod says no serious presidential candidate would consider RFK Jr. for a gov't post

In a recent interview, Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was asked about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a running-mate and responded that the Democrat challenging Biden might be better suited for a different position. The conversation about RFK Jr. seemed mostly in passing but of course, the media's trying to make something out of it.

From Politico:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is struggling to gain steam in the GOP primary, mused on Wednesday in an interview with Clay Travis on OutKick that he generally aligns with Kennedy’s conservative views on Covid-19 policies and vaccines. Those views, DeSantis indicated, could make him a pick to lead a federal agency with medical jurisdiction. “If you’re president, sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve. Or sic him on CDC,” DeSantis said, in response to a question about whether he would pick Kennedy as a running mate. “In terms of being veep, if there’s 70 percent of the issues that he may be averse to our base on, that just creates an issue.”

Former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod then tweeted that no serious presidential candidate would consider RFK Jr. for a government position:

No serious candidate for POTUS would suggest RFK Jr., spreader of ludicrous and dangerous conspiracy theories about vaccines and diseases, as a prospective director of the agencies that oversee drug safety and public health,

Come on, ⁦@RonDeSantis⁩! https://t.co/aIZO2GbjoU — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 27, 2023

At that point, Axelrod tripped over an old report about who his former boss was considering for a government position:

Remember when your old boss “strongly” considered him for head of EPA, years after he’d started pushing the vaccine-autism stuff. https://t.co/BVKicD5Yc4 pic.twitter.com/3fimQEEQCU — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 27, 2023

Gee, that got awkward fast!

Hi…Obama was considering him for a cabinet post. https://t.co/QVxX8T9HEL — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) July 28, 2023

Truly, what presidential campaign would ever be involved with this crank, whose record on nonsense and pseudoscience goes back decades?



Ah https://t.co/iwIMfHI4Bs pic.twitter.com/rwctbJ4IQk — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) July 27, 2023

Great point David. Who did you work for in 2008? https://t.co/GM3xkUJGWd pic.twitter.com/sYbPaaSjiU — Greg (@giggitygreg) July 28, 2023

Barack Obama literally considered RFK for a position in his administration (EPA).



Again, Democrats are trying to gaslight us. But RFK was a proud Democrat that was included inside the powers that be for decades. They were fine with his nuttery throughout. https://t.co/t2MCclJHDR — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 28, 2023

But now RFK Jr. is challenging Biden and is a threat to Democrat narratives, so he's no longer welcomed in that party.

***

Related:

David Axelrod implies sending illegal immigrants to Dem-run areas isn't something Jesus would do

David Axelrod wonders if what America really needs right now is 'retaliatory impeachment' of President Biden

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!