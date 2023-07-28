Biden's debate assurance in 2020 is 'not what Hunter told a federal judge'...
David Axelrod says no serious presidential candidate would consider RFK Jr. for a gov't post

Doug P.  |  10:02 AM on July 28, 2023

In a recent interview, Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis was asked about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a running-mate and responded that the Democrat challenging Biden might be better suited for a different position. The conversation about RFK Jr. seemed mostly in passing but of course, the media's trying to make something out of it.

From Politico:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is struggling to gain steam in the GOP primary, mused on Wednesday in an interview with Clay Travis on OutKick that he generally aligns with Kennedy’s conservative views on Covid-19 policies and vaccines. Those views, DeSantis indicated, could make him a pick to lead a federal agency with medical jurisdiction.

“If you’re president, sic him on the FDA if he’d be willing to serve. Or sic him on CDC,” DeSantis said, in response to a question about whether he would pick Kennedy as a running mate. “In terms of being veep, if there’s 70 percent of the issues that he may be averse to our base on, that just creates an issue.”

Former Barack Obama adviser David Axelrod then tweeted that no serious presidential candidate would consider RFK Jr. for a government position: 

At that point, Axelrod tripped over an old report about who his former boss was considering for a government position:

Gee, that got awkward fast!

But now RFK Jr. is challenging Biden and is a threat to Democrat narratives, so he's no longer welcomed in that party.

