Is anybody buying Biden's answer to question about Hunter's business dealings?

Doug P.  |  2:02 PM on June 26, 2023

When Joe Biden was running for president in 2019 and 2020, he repeatedly denied having ever spoken with his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings. However, this month IRS whistleblowers provided even more reasons to doubt the veracity of Biden's claim:

"I'm sitting here with my father." 

It's also worth noting the White House hasn't denied the authenticity of that alleged WhatsApp message (they've obfuscated, dodged, and run away but not denied it). 

As for President Biden, he's sticking with his original claim of never having spoken with his son about his overseas business dealings. This sounded ridiculously unbelievable when Biden first made the claim and it's even more laughable now. 

Watch:

Does anybody believe that? Even Dems might secretly admit to themselves that it's a BS response. 

Here's a little behind-the-scenes look at what a Biden adviser told the president just before his brief encounter with reporters after his remarks today:

Sadly there are many reporters who will reply to Biden's claim with "good enough for us!"

*** 

