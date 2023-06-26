Is anybody buying Biden's answer to question about Hunter's business dealings?

When Joe Biden was running for president in 2019 and 2020, he repeatedly denied having ever spoken with his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings. However, this month IRS whistleblowers provided even more reasons to doubt the veracity of Biden's claim:

Investigators recovered WhatsApp messages from Hunter Biden to Chinese businessman Henry Zhao, explicitly threatening that Joe Biden, who was said to be in the room, would destroy him if the Bidens were not paid immediately. pic.twitter.com/blL2bkgTw5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 22, 2023

"I'm sitting here with my father."

It's also worth noting the White House hasn't denied the authenticity of that alleged WhatsApp message (they've obfuscated, dodged, and run away but not denied it).

As for President Biden, he's sticking with his original claim of never having spoken with his son about his overseas business dealings. This sounded ridiculously unbelievable when Biden first made the claim and it's even more laughable now.

Watch:

REPORTER: "Did you lie about never speaking to Hunter about his business deals?"



BIDEN: "No!"



*walks away* pic.twitter.com/kzgINR7n1n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 26, 2023

Does anybody believe that? Even Dems might secretly admit to themselves that it's a BS response.

He just lied again 🤥 — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) June 26, 2023

Here's a little behind-the-scenes look at what a Biden adviser told the president just before his brief encounter with reporters after his remarks today:

Sadly there are many reporters who will reply to Biden's claim with "good enough for us!"

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!