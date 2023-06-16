David Axelrod implies sending illegal immigrants to Dem-run areas isn't something Jesus would do

Recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis have former Obama adviser David Axelrod searching for something that Jesus would do (or apparently wouldn't in the following example). In the process try not to get steamrolled by the false narrative:

Searching for the parable in which Jesus kidnaps immigrants and sends them to far off land. https://t.co/tXJDfc5mW4 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 16, 2023

Is Axelrod saying that illegal immigrants being sent to places that are mostly Democrat-run (and self-described "sanctuary cities" in most cases) constitutes cruel and inhumane treatment and isn't something Jesus would do? Then there's the ridiculous "kidnapping" narrative.

Searching for the reality in which any red state has kidnapped anyone. https://t.co/YChE9eyvS3 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 16, 2023

By coming into the country illegally didn't they already send themselves into a "far off land"? Somehow though it's now DeSantis' fault for making Dems put up or shut up about their "sanctuary cities."

Yes. California is like a 3rd world country. https://t.co/q5fJv2AS6R — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) June 16, 2023

By definition immigrants are already in a far off land. No reason not to direct them to places that routinely advertise their willingness to take in and help immigrants. Ask Eric Adams about his program! https://t.co/3Ex9VBHnD3 — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 16, 2023

Yes, Martha's Vineyard is such a far-off land. https://t.co/aQt9mYs91i — Bradley Cortright (@bradmcortright) June 16, 2023

As usual with claims from leading Democrats, their narrative says one thing while reality tells a much different story:

You mean the migrants who voluntarily agreed to be flown out, were put on party busses, were openly showing how excited they were to arrive in California, and all agreed they were treated extremely well?



But yeah, keep going with that "kidnapping" narrative... https://t.co/VBTiUxpqmJ — Zach Montanaro (@ZachMontanaro) June 16, 2023

Hey @davidaxelrod, these migrants volunteered for the trip, celebrated during the trip and when they arrived in California, and spoke about how well they were treated.



Democrats spread LIES about Ron DeSantis because they can't beat him with facts! pic.twitter.com/eMCeK85xvS https://t.co/SChovSbyK8 — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) June 16, 2023

That doesn't exactly look like a "kidnapping."

