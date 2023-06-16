LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags...
Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER...
Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or...
Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would...
Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and...
CNN seems pretty struck by parenting study that shouldn't be striking to anyone...
Gavin Newsom has hot new terminology for people/businesses fleeing S.F.
Liar liar pants on FUEGO! Biden makes up ridiculous LIE about kids speaking...
Space Force Lt. Gen. proudly rejects members from 'anti-LGBTQ+' states and Ron DeSantis...
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'
Stephen L. Miller checks in on CNN's Daniel Dale to see if he's...
APStyleBook defines TERF, suggests people NOT use the slur and trans-harpies lose their...
Sneaky Democrat BUSTED for viral tweet and blatant LIE about living paycheck-to-paycheck u...
Tom Elliott's 'rules are for the lab rats' Covid cut is 4 minutes...

David Axelrod implies sending illegal immigrants to Dem-run areas isn't something Jesus would do

Doug P.  |  2:56 PM on June 16, 2023

Recent comments from Gov. Ron DeSantis have former Obama adviser David Axelrod searching for something that Jesus would do (or apparently wouldn't in the following example). In the process try not to get steamrolled by the false narrative:

Is Axelrod saying that illegal immigrants being sent to places that are mostly Democrat-run (and self-described "sanctuary cities" in most cases) constitutes cruel and inhumane treatment and isn't something Jesus would do? Then there's the ridiculous "kidnapping" narrative.

By coming into the country illegally didn't they already send themselves into a "far off land"? Somehow though it's now DeSantis' fault for making Dems put up or shut up about their "sanctuary cities."

As usual with claims from leading Democrats, their narrative says one thing while reality tells a much different story:

Recommended

LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)
Sam J.

That doesn't exactly look like a "kidnapping."

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch)
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando BUSTS CNN for how they covered Muslim community before and AFTER banning Pride flag
Sam J.
Tweep schools Pramila Jayapal on 'FAIR SHARE' with some puppets and crayons and it's PERFECT
Sam J.
Bulwark's Tim Miller can't understand why a rich guy like Doug Burgum would want to live in North Dakota
Sarah D
Lincoln Project talking trash at Trump in a thread he'll NEVER see (or care about) goes SO wrong
Sam J.
Twitter reacts to realtor helping gay Texans move through 'rainbow Underground Railroad'
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
LGBTQ+ clown tries picking a fight with Michigan Muslims who banned Pride flags and YIKES (watch) Sam J.