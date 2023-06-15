Drew Holden names & shames media's dishonest framing of Target bomb threats

J.K. Rowling calls down the THUNDER on trans activist shrugging shoulders at women...
Doug P.  |  12:48 PM on June 15, 2023

Earlier this week we told you about a Washington Post report with a headline indicating that Target stores in at least five states had been evacuated after receiving bomb threats. Clearly the conclusion the Post wanted readers to come to right off the bat was that the evacuations were due to bomb threats from people on the Right, when in fact that wasn't the case (but you had to read well into the story for that fact): 

News outlets in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York received the same threatening email Saturday, according to South Burlington Police Chief Shawn Burke. The message, which accused Target of betraying the LGBTQ+ community, named a store in South Burlington, Vt., and ones in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and in Keene and West Lebanon, N.H.

Ah yes, more dishonest headline framing from the MSM. But the WaPo wasn't the only media outlet avoiding putting the narrative-busting reality into their headlines.

Drew Holden has a story at the Free Beacon as well as the following threat exposing more media hackery:

The aforementioned Washington Post story leads off the shameful "journalism":

Not to be outdone, Newsweek really brought the dishonest hackery:

And you can't have a story about journalistic malpractice without a cameo appearance from USA Today:

Vox was of course all over it, in their own way:

The moral of the story is a familiar one:

And they show no signs of slowing down. Quite the opposite, if anything.

*** 

