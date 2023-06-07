Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become one of the latest Republicans to enter the race for the GOP presidential nomination:

Trending

It didn’t take long for Christie to reel in his first quasi-endorsement, even though he might not necessarily welcome it:

We doubt Christie’s going to be touting that in any upcoming ads…

Not the “endorsement” that’ll deliver for a Republican, that’s for sure.

If the nearly impossible were to happen and Christie ended up winning the GOP nomination, we can all rest assured that the Republican Lieu retweeted would nevertheless end up being the next “worse than Hitler” in a general election race against Biden.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: