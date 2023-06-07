Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has become one of the latest Republicans to enter the race for the GOP presidential nomination:

I’m running for President of the United States because the truth still matters. We need leaders that are willing to stand up and tell it like it is. That’s what this campaign is about. — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) June 6, 2023

"I think there's only one lane for the Republican nomination for president and Donald Trump is the head of it. You need to go right through him and make the case against him. That's what I intend to do…" Chris Christie talks about his newly-launched 2024 presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/zAEvWdBm7K — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 7, 2023

It didn’t take long for Christie to reel in his first quasi-endorsement, even though he might not necessarily welcome it:

I don’t always retweet GOP Presidential candidates. But when I do, I prefer retweeting Chris Christie. https://t.co/AZTdhVXYWE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 7, 2023

We doubt Christie’s going to be touting that in any upcoming ads…

So Christie is done before he even really gets started. 😂 https://t.co/ViuoMCscOw — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 7, 2023

I believe this is called the "Kiss of Death" https://t.co/NOrgljfJhr pic.twitter.com/AF49D7EAAe — Buck Fiden🇺🇸..l..😁..l..🇺🇲 (@wildthang1471) June 7, 2023

Not the “endorsement” that’ll deliver for a Republican, that’s for sure.

It’s why he will get 000.4 % of vote and not one delegate https://t.co/mdfMtYcU6t — FF PARAMEDIC 14 (@ParamedicFOURT1) June 7, 2023

If you're promoting Chris Christie, I can safely say his political career as a Republican is done. — J. Scott – 🇺🇸👍🇺🇲 (@Libservatarian) June 7, 2023

If the nearly impossible were to happen and Christie ended up winning the GOP nomination, we can all rest assured that the Republican Lieu retweeted would nevertheless end up being the next “worse than Hitler” in a general election race against Biden.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: