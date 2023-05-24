As you have no doubt heard by now, the CEO of Target may have realized that he’s “Bud Lighted” his company and it appears some backpedaling is taking place:

Target is removing certain LGBTQ and Pride month merchandise from its stores nationwide after an intense backlash from some customers, including violent confrontations with its workers. https://t.co/JvJbPhUdTl — The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2023

OBVIOUSLY: Target's Backlash Is a Sign Corporations Should Start Weeding the Woke Out of Their Marketing Departments. https://t.co/YpdUGSwci9 pic.twitter.com/cViE6SKmUW — @amuse (@amuse) May 24, 2023

Lol. Looks like Target may be learning actual customers affect their business more than some stupid rating from the Human Rights Council. #MakeAmericaSaneAgain https://t.co/HpKIGPHHZg — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 24, 2023

Maybe companies caving to demands of people who aren’t even really part of their customer base isn’t such a good idea after all.

Target’s CEO partly blamed threats of violence to employees, but the actual “threat” is quite obvious:

Threats to their bottom line were the more likely reason they’ve decided to reverse course at the bullseye.. They’ve already seen the results from Disney and Bud light. It’s catastrophic https://t.co/VNT3AVIi28 — Justin Barclay (@MrJustinBarclay) May 24, 2023

Bingo.

Typically, #Target accepts no responsibility for a horrible idea, instead inventing a phony risk to employee safety. The goal is to paint principled objection as violent and unruly. The risk they face is not unhinged customers, it’s legions joining the move to #BoycottTarget. https://t.co/h7Zbd4Dsbx — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) May 24, 2023

The Target CEO is reportedly trying to avoid a “Bud Light situation” but it might already be too late:

Some Target stores in Southern states have been forced by corporate to move their Pride Month displays from the front of the store to avoid a “Bud Light situation.” Videos circulating on social media show the massive displays that include “tuck friendly” bathing suits, “gender fluid” mugs, children’s books such as “Bye Bye Binary,” and “I’m not a girl,” among other controversial items. The outrage among conservatives prompted an “emergency” meeting last week, according to Fox News Digital, with district senior directors and managers told to move the section and reduce its size.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken a short break from lying about what’s happening in Florida to

CEO of Target Brian Cornell selling out the LGBTQ+ community to extremists is a real profile in courage. This isn’t just a couple stores in the South. There is a systematic attack on the gay community happening across the country. Wake up America. This doesn’t stop here.… https://t.co/1vRgukaT0g — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2023

Uh oh, a “woke on woke” attack has taken place, and it’s quite ironic.

Gavin hates when people speak up. And loves big business that promotes his agenda. Gavin is a fascist. https://t.co/IAV58C3ttC — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) May 24, 2023

Lefties like Newsom are everything they accuse DeSantis (and Trump) of being. Projection is their only tactic.

Gavin, this isn’t about ‘attacking’ the gay community, this is about calling a business out for stepping over a line. And Target did. And it’s not just the evil ‘straights’ who are angry, many LGB are getting tired of acting as a shield for TQ … deal with it. https://t.co/EiS4JMorEP — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 24, 2023

We aren’t backing down from opposing grooming, no matter what you call us. https://t.co/RkeI3jxJY1 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 24, 2023

Hard left – "Transition your children! Sexualize them! Pedophilia should be acceptable!" Normal people – "No. Leave children alone, perverts." Hard left – "REEEE!!! YOU'RE HOMOPHOBES! EXTREMISTS!! YOU HATE ALL THE GAYS!!!" This is what they do with every single argument.🖕 https://t.co/xAvK8c5f1K — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 – Now With Electrolytes! (@2CynicAl65) May 24, 2023

They’re so predictable.

Maybe there are reasons Newsom would rather talk about Target and Florida…

San Francisco is a disaster. No developed nation should ever have cities that look like this. (Via @darren_stallcup) pic.twitter.com/Qh0V98RuYK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 24, 2023

“Priorities,” Newsom-style.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: