As you have no doubt heard by now, the CEO of Target may have realized that he’s “Bud Lighted” his company and it appears some backpedaling is taking place:

Maybe companies caving to demands of people who aren’t even really part of their customer base isn’t such a good idea after all.

Target’s CEO partly blamed threats of violence to employees, but the actual “threat” is quite obvious:

Trending

Bingo.

The Target CEO is reportedly trying to avoid a “Bud Light situation” but it might already be too late:

Some Target stores in Southern states have been forced by corporate to move their Pride Month displays from the front of the store to avoid a “Bud Light situation.”

Videos circulating on social media show the massive displays that include “tuck friendly” bathing suits, “gender fluid” mugs, children’s books such as “Bye Bye Binary,” and “I’m not a girl,” among other controversial items.

The outrage among conservatives prompted an “emergency” meeting last week, according to Fox News Digital, with district senior directors and managers told to move the section and reduce its size.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has taken a short break from lying about what’s happening in Florida to

Uh oh, a “woke on woke” attack has taken place, and it’s quite ironic.

Lefties like Newsom are everything they accuse DeSantis (and Trump) of being. Projection is their only tactic.

They’re so predictable.

Maybe there are reasons Newsom would rather talk about Target and Florida…

“Priorities,” Newsom-style.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: