As we told you this morning, the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway is still being investigated but that doesn’t mean the Left doesn’t already have their narrative. Rep. Ayanna Pressley joined others on the Left in saying that Neely was “lynched,” and also included a video. The tweet is now tagged with a Community Note it was begging for:

Pressley was being intentionally dishonest (as are other lefties such as AOC).

“44 prior arrests.” Democrats like Pressley aren’t really interested in details like that or what actually happened on the subway that particular day.

“Old Twitter” would just let these people spread their lies without being called out. Those days are over.

