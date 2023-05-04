As we told you this morning, the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway is still being investigated but that doesn’t mean the Left doesn’t already have their narrative. Rep. Ayanna Pressley joined others on the Left in saying that Neely was “lynched,” and also included a video. The tweet is now tagged with a Community Note it was begging for:

He was 30 years old. Black men deserve to grow old—not be lynched on a Subway because they were having a mental health crisis. Jordan deserved better. Accountability now. pic.twitter.com/aX5qcryrbx — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) May 4, 2023

Pressley was being intentionally dishonest (as are other lefties such as AOC).

“44 prior arrests.” Democrats like Pressley aren’t really interested in details like that or what actually happened on the subway that particular day.

The community notes on this post are just 🤌🏻🤌🏻🤌🏻 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) May 4, 2023

Community notes no longer allow you to lie and gaslight people https://t.co/aCJk3wBiou — JohnGalt 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JohnJGaltrules) May 4, 2023

Community Notes strikes again with Facts… Ayanna Pressley~

Posts video of Jorden Neely from 11 years ago .. when he was 19 yrs old .. https://t.co/qVQoE1Nzhq — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) May 4, 2023

Community Notes ftw (again) https://t.co/Hsn7rhDJsc — 🇺🇸 Carson Krow 🇺🇸 (@carsonkrow) May 4, 2023

“Old Twitter” would just let these people spread their lies without being called out. Those days are over.

