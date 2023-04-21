The group “Patriotic Millionaires” has been around for quite a while, and according to their website the core mission is basically to create a utopia funded by making the rich pay a lot more in taxes:

a group of hundreds of high-net-worth Americans who are committed to making all Americans, including themselves, better off by building a more prosperous, stable, and inclusive nation. The group focuses on promoting public policy solutions that encourage political equality, guarantee a sustaining wage for working Americans, and ensure that millionaires, billionaires, and corporations pay their fair share of taxes.

As you know, any wealthy person with feelings of guilt could write a check to the U.S. Treasury any time they want — the government will gladly accept it. But of course it’s not that simple and most of the “we should be giving the government more money” talk is heavy on virtue signaling and light on the government getting more of their money.

Mollie Hemingway was among many who spotted more evidence of that:

Yes, it is hilarious:

WATCH: Yesterday we crashed the @PatrioticMils press conference, where left-wing millionaires asked Congress to pass a 90% tax on "super rich" people. So I asked them to step up and sign a pledge to voluntarily pay 90%. Watch the entire video here:https://t.co/UkGA4EDHKN pic.twitter.com/dnuZKlShqf — Stephen Moore (@StephenMoore) April 19, 2023

LOL! They say it’s about “policy” but why not set an example for their guilt-ridden rich liberal friends?

I love this. Like, so much. Sanctimonious assholes run when asked to put their millions where their mouths are. LOL https://t.co/7Qxr9KfLhR — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 21, 2023

The hypocrisy is astounding. — Dr. Man-Bear-Pig ⚔️ (@Man_Bear_Pig3) April 19, 2023

Nice. Hypocrites and frauds. All of them. https://t.co/l2AwbTXafI — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) April 21, 2023

How many members of the “Patriotic Millionaires” club pay armies of accountants to milk out every possible deduction at tax time? That percentage is no doubt quite high.

***

