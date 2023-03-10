On Friday’s episode of “The View,” which is one of the most dim-witted programs in the history of television, Jane Fonda was asked what can be done about all the Republicans around the country who have been supporting pro-life laws. Fonda’s response was what you might expect from a peace-loving Democrat: “Murder” them.

But wait, Fonda was only kidding. Or at least that’s how Joy Behar explained it while Fonda said nothing:

Now comes the part where there’s a backpedal that isn’t very believable.

Fonda has told the Daily Beast she was just joking:

Oh, sure… sure:

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Fonda responded to the right-wing backlash by stating that her remarks were clearly made in a joking and hyperbolic manner.

“While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest. My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room—and to anyone watching—that I was using hyperbole to make a point,” Fonda said.

The story now has a familiar spin:

Expect more “Republicans pounce” reports about what Fonda said in the coming days. Meanwhile try to imagine the media explosion of a right-leaning celeb suggested that “murder” was a good strategy to deal with the political opposition.

Fonda actually looked a bit annoyed by Behar jumping in to say she was kidding.

Isn’t it strange how that works?

