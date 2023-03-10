On Friday’s episode of “The View,” which is one of the most dim-witted programs in the history of television, Jane Fonda was asked what can be done about all the Republicans around the country who have been supporting pro-life laws. Fonda’s response was what you might expect from a peace-loving Democrat: “Murder” them.

But wait, Fonda was only kidding. Or at least that’s how Joy Behar explained it while Fonda said nothing:

When asked for a solution to new pro-life laws around the country, Jane Fonda declares that they need to "murder" Republican politicians.

Joy Behar immediately jumps in to claim "she's just kidding," warning "they'll pick up on that and run with it."

Fonda gives a negative look. pic.twitter.com/17QJ4tP1pW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 10, 2023

Now comes the part where there’s a backpedal that isn’t very believable.

Fonda has told the Daily Beast she was just joking:

UPDATE: In a statement to The Daily Beast, Jane Fonda says her "murder" comment about abortion rights was "obviously made in jest" and that her "body language and tone made it clear" she was "using hyperbole to make a point."https://t.co/0B30v7JfjM — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 10, 2023

Oh, sure… sure:

In a statement to The Daily Beast, Fonda responded to the right-wing backlash by stating that her remarks were clearly made in a joking and hyperbolic manner. “While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on The View was obviously made in jest. My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room—and to anyone watching—that I was using hyperbole to make a point,” Fonda said.

The story now has a familiar spin:

“Right wing fury” feels like a more subtle “republicans pounce” — Adam Ξ/ξ Bohn (@BadtotheBohn) March 11, 2023

Expect more “Republicans pounce” reports about what Fonda said in the coming days. Meanwhile try to imagine the media explosion of a right-leaning celeb suggested that “murder” was a good strategy to deal with the political opposition.

That wasn’t clear at all & Behar, to her credit, gave Fonda a chance to walk it back and Fonda refused. https://t.co/hCSOV4dYZy — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 10, 2023

Fonda actually looked a bit annoyed by Behar jumping in to say she was kidding.

When it's one side it's a joke, when it's the other it's stochastic terrorism. https://t.co/1A4n0VlSln — Holden (@Holden114) March 11, 2023

Isn’t it strange how that works?

***

Related:

SCIENCE! Jane Fonda explains why there would be no climate crisis if racism didn’t exist

Dana Loesch and Mary Katharine Ham go *there* in response to Jane Fonda’s latest on guns and abortion

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: