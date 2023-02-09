Just to refresh everybody’s memory, about eleven months ago @MittRomney tweeted this (and as you can see it was never deleted):

Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 13, 2022

The following month Gabbard responded with the following:

When powerful, influential people make baseless accusations of treason, a crime punishable by death, in order to intimidate, silence and censor those who speak the truth, it has a chilling effect on our democracy. This cannot go unchecked. https://t.co/evoefpc0Yd — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) April 20, 2022

The Hill added this at the time:

While the Utah Republican did not specify what comments from Gabbard he was responding to, it appears it is likely he was referencing her unsubstantiated claims regarding U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine. Gabbard claimed in a March 13 tweet that there are “25 to 30 U.S. funded bio labs in Ukraine.”

Romney’s accusation came up today when Gabbard was testifying at a House hearing about the weaponization of the government, which is ironic considering Sen. Romney made that accusation after Gabbard left Congress and became a private citizen:

Tulsi Gabbard calls out Mitt Romney for accusing her of treason. pic.twitter.com/IKHelwm0ki — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 9, 2023

Gabbard probably shouldn’t hold her breath waiting for any sort of apology from Romney.

Fine by me that she heaps it on Romney🙌🏼 — Staci (@ATexanFirst) February 9, 2023

All those times Mitt Romney deployed — Andrew McCarthy (@AMcCarthyNY) February 9, 2023

I generally after with Romney but it was absolutely wrong of him to say that, and he should have apologized. https://t.co/dklRSpBpDv — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 9, 2023

It’s kind of amazing that out of all the leftist America haters Romney’s been surrounded by in Congress for the last few years, he chose Tulsi Gabbard to accuse of treason.

