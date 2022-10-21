The Democrats’ prospects to hold the House and/or Senate in the upcoming midterm elections look bleak, and you know what that means: Cue another desperate attempt to distract from the damage Biden and the Democrats have done. And that’s where the January 6th Commission comes in. Here’s the latest:

Pursuant to a unanimous vote, the Select Committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump for testimony and records relevant to the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the United States Capitol and its causes. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

In a letter to Mr. Trump, Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney underscored Trump’s central role in a deliberate, orchestrated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of presidential power. pic.twitter.com/rg7R37YE11 — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) October 21, 2022

All we know is that Rob Reiner’s weekend has already been made.

😂😂 They are trying so damn hard before the midterms. https://t.co/SXswbqXREy — 👻🎃Kristi👻🎃 (@Kristi_Weaver4) October 21, 2022

Desperate to swing an election by any means necessary. https://t.co/fYTly8q80W — Dr. Woofter Superior (@Trailer_Swift69) October 21, 2022

Yeah, it’s incredibly obvious what this is all really about, and Liz Cheney doesn’t need to worry about the midterms because Wyoming voters have already shown her the door.

Nothing says "Democracy!" like politicians issuing subpoenas to their political enemies during an election. https://t.co/anmkZnoDxD — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 21, 2022

And they called Trump the “wannabe dictator”?

