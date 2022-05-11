The shortage of baby formula in the U.S. is increasingly becoming a huge problem for Americans with infants:

A nationwide shortage of baby formula is particularly acute in some U.S. states, where parents report going to stores in search of the product only to find empty shelves.

At retailers across the U.S., 43% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock as of the week ending May 8, according to the most recent analysis from Datasembly, which tracks baby formula stock at more than 11,000 stores. Formula was even scarcer in five states, where more than half of the top-selling products were missing from stores.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, which of course the Democrats control, plans to take action and hold hearings on the crisis. However, they don’t seem to be in any particular rush:

So… two whole weeks from now? Yep, that does appear to be the case:

Hey, what’s the hurry? (Cue eye roll)

We’re expecting the same level of accountability that’s usually on display from this administration, which is ZERO.

Here’s an excellent idea that might speed things up when it comes to congressional hearings:

Is there any doubt that would actually be the case?

All with plenty of Republican assistance.

Talk about messed up “priorities.”

