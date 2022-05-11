The shortage of baby formula in the U.S. is increasingly becoming a huge problem for Americans with infants:

A nationwide shortage of baby formula is particularly acute in some U.S. states, where parents report going to stores in search of the product only to find empty shelves. At retailers across the U.S., 43% of the top-selling baby formula products were out of stock as of the week ending May 8, according to the most recent analysis from Datasembly, which tracks baby formula stock at more than 11,000 stores. Formula was even scarcer in five states, where more than half of the top-selling products were missing from stores.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee, which of course the Democrats control, plans to take action and hold hearings on the crisis. However, they don’t seem to be in any particular rush:

House E&C Committee will hold a hearing on baby formula shortages on MAY 25 — Kelly Phares (@kellyfphares) May 11, 2022

So… two whole weeks from now? Yep, that does appear to be the case:

Breaking: The House Energy and Commerce Committee just scheduled a hearing on infant formula shortages for May 25. pic.twitter.com/GLE93iunxZ — David Lim (@davidalim) May 11, 2022

Hey, what’s the hurry? (Cue eye roll)

Wow, my grand eats approx every 3 hours but sure, let’s wait TWO WEEKS. 🙄 https://t.co/e7Td50q0A3 — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 11, 2022

Get the FDA in there!!! They need to answer for this. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 11, 2022

We’re expecting the same level of accountability that’s usually on display from this administration, which is ZERO.

Here’s an excellent idea that might speed things up when it comes to congressional hearings:

Two weeks from now?! Tell them there's a shortage in Ukraine. They'd schedule a hearing this afternoon. — AdamInHTownTX (Not a Biologist) (@AdamInHTownTX) May 11, 2022

Is there any doubt that would actually be the case?

And Congress would throw in $40,000,000,000.00 likely by close of business. — Ozzie West (@OzzieWestMI) May 11, 2022

All with plenty of Republican assistance.

May 25? they passed 40 billion in a few days? I guess our Children aren't worth that much. Time for DC to disband break up BIG GOVT — Patr! (@Patrick38507339) May 11, 2022

It’s not like it’s a problem NOW, but I guess the House needs to find new ways to send money to Ukraine. Hungry babies will just have to wait their turn. https://t.co/CikN4BEOrT — Aaron (RIP Doug) (@cleverhandleguy) May 11, 2022

Talk about messed up “priorities.”

