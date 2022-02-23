The New York Times is reporting that a couple of prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office have resigned. The issue? Apparently they’re upset that the DA is having second thoughts about pursuing a prosecution of Donald Trump and/or his family members:

The anti-Trump Left’s recurring fantasy about seeing Trump or a member of his family perp-walked seems to be about to take another hit.

And there are many tears starting to drop, as the “Resistance” faithful aren’t happy… again:

Yeah, the real problem just can’t be that the anti-Trump Left have spent the last five-plus years gaslighting themselves about all things Trump.

Many seem to be finding that out the hard way.

