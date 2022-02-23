The New York Times is reporting that a couple of prosecutors at the Manhattan District Attorney’s office have resigned. The issue? Apparently they’re upset that the DA is having second thoughts about pursuing a prosecution of Donald Trump and/or his family members:

Breaking News: The prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney’s inquiry into Donald Trump have resigned. The D.A. is said to have doubts about the case. https://t.co/n6W30FopJw — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 23, 2022

“The prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted their resignations after the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump, the people said.” https://t.co/JoiPPNW9wE — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) February 23, 2022

The anti-Trump Left’s recurring fantasy about seeing Trump or a member of his family perp-walked seems to be about to take another hit.

So much for that. Teflon Trump survives yet again. The walls are not closing in. https://t.co/14EndNs0qH — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 23, 2022

george conway went so hard in the paint on this last week 😂 https://t.co/5KhC9XphtR — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 23, 2022

🤣 But corporate media told me the "walls are closing in" in Trump… https://t.co/iOFqdjAryA — Tim Young 🚛 (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 23, 2022

There was never a case. It's all been bullsh*t from the start. The rats are fleeing the sinking ship now. No surprise to me. https://t.co/heaGbifQdd — Commander Stacy Forrest (@LtCdrStacy) February 23, 2022

Angry leftists and David French hardest hit https://t.co/PpQn27vF0G — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) February 23, 2022

Massive fishing expedition comes up empty? https://t.co/OnVJ2IB9rR — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 23, 2022

The true believers in the comments are a sight to behold. https://t.co/22qfPUEUrA — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) February 23, 2022

The tears in response to this are so delicious. https://t.co/uTYohtkS1m — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) February 23, 2022

And there are many tears starting to drop, as the “Resistance” faithful aren’t happy… again:

I can't help but agree with you. I'm not one to jump to conclusions but wow, someone got a huge bribe! — Leanne McKay (@LM29warbird) February 23, 2022

I. Am. LIVID!!!! — Sister Resister 🐕‍🦺🐈‍⬛🐾 (@JaceSister) February 23, 2022

I’m so sick of him getting away with everything https://t.co/tFC6ez3urF — Angelinaaah (@Angelinaaah2) February 23, 2022

Cowards. So two resign, they have probably been paid off or threatened by his goon squad. Get two more and move on. https://t.co/LXq8Snc19k — LessieSFlynn *she/her* *genX’er* (@LessieSFlynn1) February 23, 2022

Yeah, the real problem just can’t be that the anti-Trump Left have spent the last five-plus years gaslighting themselves about all things Trump.

You can’t prosecute someone just because you don’t like them. https://t.co/bnjtH2Bjln — ApartmentBoss (@ApartmentBoss) February 23, 2022

Many seem to be finding that out the hard way.

