Special counsel John Durham’s latest filing has been largely ignored by mainstream news outlets, but instead of focusing on what’s in the material from Durham, Hillary Clinton is making it about Trump & Fox News’ “lies”:

Trump & Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones. So it's a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie. For those interested in reality, here's a good debunking of their latest nonsense.https://t.co/iYY8Uxuogx — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 16, 2022

What we know so far about the filings from the Durham investigation are “debunked” by a Vanity Fair piece? Pardon our skepticism.

Look at Hill using a Vanity Fair article to support her espionage. How the mighty ARE falling. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) February 16, 2022

You're using a Vanity Fair article to dispute Durham's claims. How woefully pathetic. This is your rock bottom. https://t.co/VnDAJqQpM2 — Elizabeata Rebecca (@BecksOfBucks) February 16, 2022

So much projection.

Ladies and gentlemen, the art of #projection. Exhibit number 17. — Jiggery Pokery (@JiggeryPokery45) February 16, 2022

Projection. Same tired old projection. That's all you have left. — Hope and Faith (@JamieWilkison) February 16, 2022

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had this to say:

Clinton just called the findings of the Special Counsel a "fake scandal" and says that the Durham findings are "lies." https://t.co/lMqceLgCUI She will not however respond to the specific allegations and few in the media seem keen to ask her… https://t.co/vvDFKa0XiO — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 16, 2022

Of course, it was her campaign that was accused of lying when denied it funded the Steele dossier. Her General Counsel Marc Elias was accused of lying to the media on the funding by the campaign. His partner Michael Sussmann is indicted for allegedly lying… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 16, 2022

…What is remarkable is that after years of these disclosures, including grand jury testimony and investigative findings, no MSM reporter has sat down with Clinton to ask specific questions on the details of the Durham filings. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) February 16, 2022

Hillary’s going to point and say “SQUIRREL” a lot this year.

It took her long enough to try and spin it. — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) February 16, 2022

They’re probably still working on tweaking the spin.

