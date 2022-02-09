The Biden administration and many Democrats are doing a simultaneous fast pivot on Covid mandates and restrictions. It’s clear that somebody’s seen some internal polls showing that the issue is going to contribute to Democrats losses in the upcoming midterms, and a sudden backpedal is taking place.

Chef Andrew Gruel knows exactly what’s going on here:

Strategy: slowly remove the insane restrictions, say the science changed, take credit for curing covid. https://t.co/ZeZs2okFcg — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 9, 2022

Yep, that’s exactly what’s happening.

And credit Biden and all Democrat governors for their tremendous leadership https://t.co/PZHEEGZLZq — Brian Goldberg (@beejgee23) February 9, 2022

.@TheDemocrats playbook, convenient that election’s are nearing…..we won’t forget though, vote these clowns 🤡 OUT💯🐶 https://t.co/yttL3WogtN — Erik Kohler (@eksports_radio) February 9, 2022

It is all about the midterms https://t.co/F1r5HkkoHO — E-Mo Drags The Interstate (@EMo_Drags_The_l) February 9, 2022

Biden and the Dems couldn’t make it more obvious if they tried.

