The Biden administration and many Democrats are doing a simultaneous fast pivot on Covid mandates and restrictions. It’s clear that somebody’s seen some internal polls showing that the issue is going to contribute to Democrats losses in the upcoming midterms, and a sudden backpedal is taking place.

Chef Andrew Gruel knows exactly what’s going on here:

Yep, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Biden and the Dems couldn’t make it more obvious if they tried.

