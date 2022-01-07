As everybody knows, during the 2020 campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden promised multiple times to “not shut down the economy, but shut down the virus.” Biden said Trump did not have a plan to do so, but he did. Well, you know how that turned out, but today President Biden delivered remarks about the economy and took some questions. One reporter asked Biden if Covid is here to say. How’s this for a “no and yes” answer?

BIDEN: "No, I don't think COVID is here to stay, but having COVID in the environment here and in the world is probably here to stay…the new normal is not going to be what it is now. It's going to be better." pic.twitter.com/shQOULdJUU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2022

It sounds like Biden really has all positions staked out there.

I’m glad we cleared that up. — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) January 7, 2022

now we know why president rarely take questions https://t.co/6ZkkAzXveA — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) January 7, 2022

We’re in the best of hands.

