As everybody knows, during the 2020 campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden promised multiple times to “not shut down the economy, but shut down the virus.” Biden said Trump did not have a plan to do so, but he did. Well, you know how that turned out, but today President Biden delivered remarks about the economy and took some questions. One reporter asked Biden if Covid is here to say. How’s this for a “no and yes” answer?

It sounds like Biden really has all positions staked out there.

We’re in the best of hands.

