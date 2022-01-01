If you’ve noticed “Marco Rubio” trending today, this tweet is the reason:

Record numbers testing positive for a sore throat isn’t a crisis And people in the hospital for car accidents testing positive isn’t a surge The real crisis is the irrational hysteria which has people with no symptoms waiting hours for a test or missing work for 10 days — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) December 31, 2021

You can imagine some of the reactions, but initially Brit Hume chimed in with a bit of context:

Not very Christian of you to be so dismissive about 62,480 deaths in Florida from COVID. — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) January 1, 2022

Not what he’s saying or suggesting Katie. He’s talking about the reaction to Omicron. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 1, 2022

Many know that but aren’t about to pretend that’s the case:

800,000 dead Americans and Marco Rubio Tweets out this. https://t.co/4gbfa97loN — Rev. Dr. Chuck Currie (@RevChuckCurrie) January 1, 2022

1,181 of our fellow Americans died yesterday of this "sore throat." The toll is equivalent to two 9/11 attacks a week. I'd be all for ending restrictions and sensible risk management if everyone at least got vaccinated. Please encourage that and stop downplaying the crisis. https://t.co/E4SQoc9j2a — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) January 1, 2022

They don’t even pretend to care about the suffering & death. https://t.co/Gu8z5KDxuq — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 1, 2022

I’d say the real crisis is the irrational hysteria that has led an appallingly high number of citizens to refuse vaccinations. Watching you debase yourself used to be a minor tragedy but has now descended into farce. https://t.co/yJ6ffqVeVl — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) January 1, 2022

850,000 Americans and counting have died of “sore throat,” you ass https://t.co/HUwSLpHadk — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) January 1, 2022

"It's just a sore throat" is the new "it's no worse than the flu." When will these people learn? https://t.co/3ZbFu5tX6Q — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 1, 2022

This is what being a leader in a death cult sounds like 👇 https://t.co/y28IZjp5pK — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 1, 2022

Covid continues to produce a 9/11 death toll in this country every 3 days but one of the GOP's biggest hawks – in between posting verses from the Bible – shows he doesn't actually give a damn about American lives lost and thinks the worst pandemic in a century is a "sore throat." https://t.co/adqU5mY6PB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 1, 2022

Another Republican openly rooting for uncontrolled COVID spread, so there will be as much death and sickness as possible. Over 824,000 Americans have already died, Marco, you POS. https://t.co/F5aquwchIe — Ray 鄺羡華 (@raykwong) January 1, 2022

One juvenile senator isn’t a crisis. The real crisis is a whole party that has chosen to be juvenile in a crisis. https://t.co/budgHEzJKV — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 1, 2022

On the day that new COVID cases in Florida hit 76,000, 3X the old record, @marcorubio says that #COVID is just a "sore throat." The death toll stands at 5,400,000, including my beloved uncle. Rubio, like vacationing DeSantis, is a disgrace. #Rubio #COVIDIOT #GraysonForSenate https://t.co/HtStbHtoXN — Alan Grayson (@AlanGrayson) January 1, 2022

“Vacationing DeSantis” isn’t an accurate way to describe it, but libs are gonna lib. Meanwhile, President Biden is on vacation and they don’t say a word.

Recommended Twitchy Video