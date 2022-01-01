If you’ve noticed “Marco Rubio” trending today, this tweet is the reason:

You can imagine some of the reactions, but initially Brit Hume chimed in with a bit of context:

Many know that but aren’t about to pretend that’s the case:

Trending

“Vacationing DeSantis” isn’t an accurate way to describe it, but libs are gonna lib. Meanwhile, President Biden is on vacation and they don’t say a word.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Omicron variantSen. Marco Rubio

Recommended Twitchy Video