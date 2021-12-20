House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is back in her super-progressive city of San Francisco, but during remarks at an outdoor event everybody got a loud reminder that not all the people in town are big fans of the president. This particular person does seem to love the USA though:

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi’s press conference gets interrupted by a spirited protestor pic.twitter.com/MIyHahVtnp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 20, 2021

Pelosi probably wasn’t very happy about that.

Rude but still funny. https://t.co/OwbFqDR2g4 — Tommy Schumacher (@SchumacherTommy) December 20, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video