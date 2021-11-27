Dr. Leana Wen is a CNN medical analyst who also used to be the president of Planned Parenthood. Recently Wen spoke about vaccinating children while ensuring everybody that it’s completely safe. “Early adopters” sharing their stories will convince more parents, according to Wen:

Dr. Leana Wen about vaccinating children…. pic.twitter.com/LmlNi5mkam — Deleuze (@Kukicat7) November 27, 2021

Considering the source, people are bound to have questions and thoughts:

Safe for children like abortions are safe for children? — J_check (@Jcheck_6) November 27, 2021

The last person who should be promoting the safety of the C19 Vax for children is Dr. Leana Wen… the former Head of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America. https://t.co/c5obV9HaqR — Strawberry Fields | 🎄🎅🇺🇸🗽#Freedom #FJB (@Strawberry_Flds) November 27, 2021

Did they vaccinate the babies before killing them at Planned Parenthood when she was president? I'm just curious. https://t.co/UtPQq9y1op — Marc Foxx (@RealMarcFoxx) November 27, 2021

A couple of months ago, Wen somewhat criticized President Biden for basically not acting authoritarian enough in response to the virus.

***

Related:

Recommended Twitchy Video