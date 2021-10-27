New York Democrats and activists have stopped a planned power plant from opening, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio are among lefties celebrating “climate victory”:

Major NY14 climate victory today! 🌎 Earlier this year, fossil fuel co NRG began to rush high-pollution, fracked-gas peaker plants into our community. We organized all year against it while securing wind + solar projects. Today the plant was denied. When we mobilize, we win💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/3tOZzxpGY2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 27, 2021

This is a huge win for our city, our communities, and our planet. We're investing in our future in New York and that doesn't include fossil fuels! https://t.co/vBHvRKVve2 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 27, 2021

Well, it depends on what your definition of “huge win” is:

Poor and working-class hardest hit by this particular progressive “victory.”

NYC-get used to freezing in the dark. https://t.co/5Ee5Eh2lBf — Nels (@AtomicNumber42) October 27, 2021

You are killing the poor and middle class. Heating bills will be double because of your reckless policies. https://t.co/JbWCy5cSST — Dr Facemask (@Dr_Fauxci_) October 27, 2021

And yet the self-proclaimed champions for the poor and working-class don’t seem to care.

Hopefully De Blasio can invent a new, non-fossil fuel energy source in time for winter https://t.co/Ll4SJhTIhh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 27, 2021

It’s almost like they haven’t thought this through and don’t care because their agenda doesn’t allow it.

How do your constituents feel about paying much more for the electricity?

Because that's what happens. Prices in Europe has doubled and tripled with low winds and temperatures below normal. This is how green energy works, and as always it affects the poor. https://t.co/dXLCoJ0ils — Trond Groven (@GrovenTrond) October 27, 2021

They gonna fracking freeze when they need some heat in the winter. https://t.co/V8HX6iPXO9 — Jim Wise 🅾️ 🧀 (@Jimbo_Wise) October 27, 2021

Lols when the blackouts begin https://t.co/b16DhsTP5v — Frtl Englbrt (@fartelengelbert) October 27, 2021

YES! More blackouts!!! Congratulations!🤡 — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) October 27, 2021

Glad we killed a couple hundred good jobs and the cost of electricity will prolly keep going up — Jonathan Bardunias (@JBmustang97) October 27, 2021

Definitely, because Dems like AOC and Bill de Blasio keep “helping.”