New York Democrats and activists have stopped a planned power plant from opening, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio are among lefties celebrating “climate victory”:

Well, it depends on what your definition of “huge win” is:

Poor and working-class hardest hit by this particular progressive “victory.”

And yet the self-proclaimed champions for the poor and working-class don’t seem to care.

It’s almost like they haven’t thought this through and don’t care because their agenda doesn’t allow it.

Definitely, because Dems like AOC and Bill de Blasio keep “helping.”

