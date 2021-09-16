On Saturday a rally is scheduled to take place in Washington, DC that had workers at the U.S. Capitol being ordered to bring the fence back out and put it up:

Preparations now underway to put up fence around the Capitol at this hour ahead of this weekend’s rally — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 16, 2021

Fencing outside the U.S. Capitol has been reinstalled ahead of the "Justice for J6" rally this weekend. https://t.co/lZ0ZWMQ35E — ABC News (@ABC) September 16, 2021

Motion-tracking watchtower installed outside the US Capitol along with new fencing pic.twitter.com/rPBp3SfN3z — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 16, 2021

Out: “U.S. Capitol”

In:

They might as well go ahead and change the name.

Why are they doing this? Every day something more crazy😐 — Charis Megill (@coffeegirl_77) September 16, 2021

American Congress afraid of its own people….sad. https://t.co/ljB8pv0rl0 — Jenni Hall 🌺 (@oortcloudfilms) September 16, 2021

I wish we could have a wall like that in #Texas. — Xolotech (@Xolotech) September 16, 2021

Fort Pelosi, funny but sad. — Calvin Nichols (@Golf4nichols) September 16, 2021

Quite.