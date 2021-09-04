The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has taken place and a hundred or more American citizens remain stranded there (that’s according to the State Department — the actual number could be much higher). How many Americans have made it out of the country since the final withdrawal? Secretary of State Anthony Blinken wouldn’t say yesterday:

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken walks away from the podium, a reporter asks: "Just to clarify, no American has made it out?" Blinken does not respond. pic.twitter.com/2e8tSEwZ1D — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 3, 2021

Who has made it out of Afghanistan? Sean Parnell sums up why this is so maddening:

We left Americans & our allies behind surrounded by terrorists in Afghanistan but evacuated a bunch of people with ties to terrorism. This disaster gets worse every day & it’s only just beginning. https://t.co/rt18FifkeB — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) September 3, 2021

What could possibly go wrong with this?

NBC: U.S. will send 2 Afghan evacuees to Kosovo over security concerns after arriving at a US airport Of 30k+ evacuees from Afghanistan to US, 10k needed add'l screening as of Friday & about 100 flagged for possible Taliban/terror ties.

2 of the 100 going back out for review — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) September 3, 2021

“Historic,” according to President Biden and Defense Secretary Austin.

And it is a safe bet terrorists are in US thanks to Biden’s disastrous hasty evac. — Marty Davis (@MartyDavis) September 4, 2021

Anytime someone from the government says they are doing extreme vetting, don’t believe it. After all these are the morons not telling you how many terrorists they have apprehended coming thorough the Mexican border. https://t.co/2JSBHFerwW — Donna (@Dlminquire) September 4, 2021

Good point. The same people saying they’re carefully vetting who’s coming into the U.S. have allowed people to flow illegally through the southern border since taking office.