The CDC is set to release a report about the delta variant, and Dr. Pradheep Shanker offered up a preview of something that will be in it:

Good news from CDC: New studies coming tomorrow show kids aren't getting sicker from Delta https://t.co/5XoEqsy5Gi — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2021

"As far as the CDC can tell, says Walensky, kids aren’t getting sicker. The share ending up in the hospital in the Delta era apparently isn’t much different from the share pre-Delta. " — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2021

Oddly enough, Big Tech seemed fine with all the “DeSantis opening school and not mandating masks is going to kill countless children” posts these past weeks:

Now, lets talk about @Twitter misinformation. If this data holds up, then @TwitterSupport should have been deleting numerous posts from people saying the risk was high. Right? Instead, they let misinformation create a atmosphere of fear. But strangely, Dems aren't angry… — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 3, 2021

It’s almost like social media companies decide what’s “misinformation” based on politics and not science.

The Left will still try to keep it going as long as possible.

So the “Delta more dangerous for kids” line was also hysteria — imagine my shock https://t.co/PI261akr1C — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 3, 2021

We've been pointing this out in Florida for a month. Share of hospitalizations for pediatric cases is actually lower right now than it was at the end of May/beginning of June. Rate of deaths among all mortality in the U.S. ages 0-17 is lower now since Delta than it was. https://t.co/9MUFihJ0R3 — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) September 3, 2021

the only impending doom @CDCDirector should feel is in regard to her credibility https://t.co/S1AXLSZ9ne — av (@monkeyfadetrade) September 3, 2021

And yet she still has a job.