The Biden administration will often be quick to provide the total number of people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, but not so fast to provide the number of Americans who have been rescued. Reporters citing the overall number will likely earn a retweet from Biden chief of staff Ron Klain:

There’s a reason the White House uses the overall number:

The White House is touting a number of 82,300 people have been evacuated. The Pentagon is reporting only 4,400 of those are Americans. Which means, thousands of Americans are still stranded. pic.twitter.com/5pp3S3wylT — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 25, 2021

Over 80,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan, and only 4,400 were Americans? Complete insanity. How many are still stranded? https://t.co/cLp7igQXf0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 25, 2021

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby gave that number during today’s Pentagon briefing. And you know what that likely means:

After that Pentagon briefing, it sure sounds like the Biden administration will be leaving Americans behind. After August 31, the U.S. will have no control over the airport. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 25, 2021

What a disaster.

The way the admin is spinning this reminds me of how they counted Obamacare enrollments by bragging about "sign ups" or anyone who 1/2 filled out an online form. Same crew. Same playbook. Media just went along with it. https://t.co/eW2VXIvKvl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 25, 2021

Yep, they’ve played this game before, and it’s maddening.