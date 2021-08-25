The Biden administration will often be quick to provide the total number of people who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, but not so fast to provide the number of Americans who have been rescued. Reporters citing the overall number will likely earn a retweet from Biden chief of staff Ron Klain:

null

There’s a reason the White House uses the overall number:

Trending

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby gave that number during today’s Pentagon briefing. And you know what that likely means:

What a disaster.

Yep, they’ve played this game before, and it’s maddening.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanJoe BidenJohn KirbykabulPentagon