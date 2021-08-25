Earlier today Secretary of State Tony Blinken set the stage for blaming Americans left behind in Afghanistan as being people who “chose to stay.”

On Sunday President Biden said that it’s pretty easy to get into the airport for a flight out of the country:

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that access around the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, had been extended to facilitate the safe evacuation of thousands of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from the country https://t.co/RMc4nd4c6A — POLITICO (@politico) August 23, 2021

Then, on Monday, Jen Psaki admonished Fox News’ Peter Doocy for saying there are Americans “stranded” in Afghanistan when clearly there are.

Based on this travel advisory from the State Department, there are still many who aren’t “choosing to stay,” and also who can’t — and perhaps won’t be able to — get into the airport:

#Afghanistan: The situation in Kabul continues to change quickly, including at the airport. Do not call the U.S. Embassy for updates. Gates may change daily – we will provide updates via email. The U.S. Government cannot ensure safe passage to the airport. https://t.co/lMQlcryQcl pic.twitter.com/ue4PolOZJD — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) August 25, 2021

At lot of that doesn’t line up with the spin provided by this administration.

If anything says “Americans are stranded” it’s that advisory.

Apparently it’s not quite as easy as Biden wanted everybody to think.

