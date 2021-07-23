Former Obama adviser David Axelrod puts responsibility for any vaccine hesitancy directly at the feet of Republicans:

It’s late for those who unnecessarily have lost their lives because of disinformation and the timidity of some on the Right but the shift in tone in the past few days has been striking. https://t.co/boqTt3b8HD — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) July 23, 2021

Rep. Dan Crenshaw remembers a time not long ago when things were quite different, but Democrats would rather everybody forget about these examples:

Next-level gaslighting by the left and their friends in the press who want everyone to forget that they were undermining public trust in a vaccine before it was even developed. https://t.co/VwwTlKwUZA pic.twitter.com/bugBCHJPOK — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) July 23, 2021

And those Dems will refuse to own their part in any vaccine hesitancy because apparently the TDS made those appropriate things to say at the time.

These didnt age well for Kamala 😅 https://t.co/dQy7CCFSAX — Justin (@The_JustinRice) July 23, 2021