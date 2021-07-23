Former Obama adviser David Axelrod puts responsibility for any vaccine hesitancy directly at the feet of Republicans:

Rep. Dan Crenshaw remembers a time not long ago when things were quite different, but Democrats would rather everybody forget about these examples:

And those Dems will refuse to own their part in any vaccine hesitancy because apparently the TDS made those appropriate things to say at the time.

