As we told you yesterday, the DOJ Inspector General issued their report following a probe into the FBI’s sex abuse investigation of Larry Nassar. The IG report found “serious errors, violations of FBI policy, and misconduct by FBI officials,” including agents lying to cover up their misdeeds.

Now people have questions about the FBI’s statement issued in the wake of the IG report:

Here’s the whole statement:

As the Inspector General made clear in today’s report, this should not have happened. The FBI will never lose sight of the harm that Nassar’s abuse caused. The actions and inactions of certain FBI employees described in the report are inexcusable and a discredit to this organization. The FBI has taken affirmative steps to ensure and has confirmed that those responsible for the misconduct and breach of trust no longer work FBI matters.

Prior to today, the FBI initiated improvements to make sure that serious allegations, such as these, are promptly shared with our law enforcement partners and within the FBI. As a continuation of these efforts, the FBI is fully committed to implementing all of the recommendations made by the Inspector General.

We will take all necessary steps to ensure that the failures of the employees outlined in the report do not happen again.

Does that sound familiar? It should. The “we’re sorry and those responsible will at worst be subject to retirement with full pension and benefits” version of accountability is getting old. Could this be another example? Don’t be surprised if it is:

Will those agents found to have engaged in misconduct be “punished” like Lois Lerner was? Stay tuned.

Hunter, not so much, but speaking of laptops the FBI sure was all over the couple who were in DC on 1/6 in a raid that ended up being a case of mistaken identity.

