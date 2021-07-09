New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s comments are getting increasingly brazen and self-unaware. Here’s the latest example:

.@NYGovCuomo on Covid: “Speaking for myself, it was a tremendous personal benefit." pic.twitter.com/ijMtmIK8ll — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021

"Very few people were going through what we went through, and we went through this together. And speaking for myself, it was a tremendous personal benefit. Governors have a new credibility. Governors have a new status. Let us use it well" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021

Janice Dean can’t help but agree:

Here’s ⁦@NYGovCuomo⁩ speaking today at a meeting with other governors: “Very few people were going through what we went through.

And speaking for myself, it was a tremendous personal benefit.” Yup. By profiting off our family’s deaths. https://t.co/8f8snqwAND — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 8, 2021

He’s so shameless.

At this point every insane thing he says is not an indictment of him but of New York voters, whom he toys around w/ for his own personal amusement without ever eliciting anything like an angry response https://t.co/1CuHJGSvgW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2021

And apparently Cuomo’s going to get away with not just the nursing home disaster during the coronavirus outbreak, but the numerous harassment allegations against him.

It’s amazing that Cuomo was able to say that without lightning striking.

we know — Midget (@Nick_Mungillo) July 9, 2021