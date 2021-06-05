There were some tense moments yesterday aboard a Delta flight scheduled from Los Angeles to Nashville after a man attempted to break into the cockpit:

JUST IN: A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to Albuquerque on Friday afternoon after a passenger attempted to break into the cockpit. @WKRN https://t.co/kZRxPR13eR — Mye Owens (@myeowenstv) June 4, 2021

Crew members aboard Delta flight 386 out of Los Angeles on Friday are credited for saving the aircraft from an alleged attempted hijacking and the FBI is now investigating.​ https://t.co/MQUnC9Hc0X — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 4, 2021

The flight diverted to Albuquerque and fortunately nobody was hurt:

I was on this flight in the 3rd row – witness to everything. Terrifying but our @Delta flight attendant Christopher Williams acted quickly. So did several passengers around me. Safe but still in Albuquerque. Hope @delta gives Chris every bit of recognition and bonus he deserves. https://t.co/5IuxSZ27NN — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

This was our view from the 3rd row right after the @Delta attendants and passengers apprehended the person who attempted to get into the cockpit. He was screaming “Stop the plane.” pic.twitter.com/8CG7zNFpTq — Jessica Robertson (@jesscribe) June 4, 2021

@Delta this man needs an award.. just saved the plane. LA flight to Nashville.. pic.twitter.com/WZWO7bK4L5 — rich (@NoKapRich) June 4, 2021

Scary moments indeed.