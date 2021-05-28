DC Democrats often claim they aren’t for open borders all while supporting policies that basically result in open or at best porous borders. On that subject, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley asked President Biden’s nominee for a position near the top of the DHS if crossing the border illegally should remain a crime:

Biden’s Deputy DHS Secretary nominee refuses to say that crossing the border illegally should remain a crime. pic.twitter.com/VYCQ15jvG8 — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 27, 2021

Wow, he sure wasn’t eager to give his opinion on the matter, which is hardly surprising considering we’re talking about a Biden nominee.

Is Biden's plan to reduce illegal border crossings to decriminalize illegal border crossings? #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/aP5QSOoQNf — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 27, 2021

It is a crime right now and should be treated as such. The federal government right now is breaking federal law. — Barb Christiansen (@bangel19801) May 27, 2021

Democrats in action.

Evade the question.

Pretend everyone is too stupid to notice that you hate America. https://t.co/aGxRAZwjWG — immune = vegan vaxxed (@Jed4stuff) May 28, 2021