DC Democrats often claim they aren’t for open borders all while supporting policies that basically result in open or at best porous borders. On that subject, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley asked President Biden’s nominee for a position near the top of the DHS if crossing the border illegally should remain a crime:

Wow, he sure wasn’t eager to give his opinion on the matter, which is hardly surprising considering we’re talking about a Biden nominee.

