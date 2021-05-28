President Biden has a habit of talking about something he’d like to do but then following it up with “they won’t let me” or something similar. Today that happened again, where Biden blamed “them” for dashing his dream of flying in an F-22 Raptor:

Speaking to the troops in Langley, Biden mentions the F-22 Raptor: "Oh God, I'd love to go up in one of those. I ask, I'm your commander-in-chief. Why the hell can't I command you to let me go up with you? But you know, they won't let me do that." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 28, 2021

“They” seem to keep fairly tight control of the president.

Again. As the President. DO NOT EVEN JOKE ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE NOT LETTING YOU DO THINGS People are watching, man. Good lord. https://t.co/Y3QlVMUyfd — Derek (@SuitableAlias) May 28, 2021

Again with the “they”— who is telling the most powerful man in the world what he can and cannot do? https://t.co/M8BPvzDDXZ — Soylord 9001 𓆏🔮🧪🍁🔫 (@Soylent_Lament) May 28, 2021

But maybe there’s a good reason “they” won’t let Biden do it:

It's also a single-seat aircraft, so . . . — John Ellis (@TigerDude81) May 28, 2021

Maybe because it has one seat? 🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/LEaO44Bhny — Orwell Huxley (@tinkeringhalo10) May 28, 2021