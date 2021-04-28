Warning: Don’t be drinking any beverage when reading what follows.

Ready?

Here’s the shot:

NEW: Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki has won the Freedom Forum Institute's 'Free Expression Award' for being a "free speech leader" — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2021

And this is the chaser:

The ceremony was sponsored by Youtube — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2021

Is there any award sweeter than one you give to yourself?

YouTube has overseen ongoing censorship of conservatives… Yet the CEO won a free speech award at an event… which was sponsored by YouTube. https://t.co/ksHJUH19DB — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) April 23, 2021

Believe it or not, YouTube accepted an award for freedom of expression after a year of unprecedented censorship of conservatives. It might have helped that YouTube sponsored the event. https://t.co/3XCFdAgnUC — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 20, 2021

The irony is thick, and over the last few days it’s been noticed by many:

YouTube gives “Free Expression Award” to YouTube CEO, handed her to her by Youtuber. Actual YouTube viewers less than impressed. pic.twitter.com/yuSfIKLEkL — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 22, 2021

It’s like Planned Parrenthood getting an award for celebrating life, Joseph Stalin getting an award for freedom, and Mao Zedong getting an award for economics. https://t.co/oxiN4Eg81L — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 21, 2021

This is like owning your company then giving giving yourself the employee of the month award ! — Axe (@BobbyBids) April 27, 2021

The show was sponsored by YouTube. You can’t make this stuff up. I have 130,000 subs there and they don’t get alerts when I upload videos. You’re not even allowed to talk about our last election unless you sound like a North Korean propaganda outlet. Some "free speech" leader. https://t.co/JdkYonRR1a — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 28, 2021

YouTube heavily censors content that deviates from their company politics. — Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) April 28, 2021

Is this a @TheBabylonBee article? https://t.co/68Mg4oTykr — Your Life is a Lie (@Th1nk4urs3lf) April 28, 2021

Is this a joke?! https://t.co/vOpejWbi8m — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) April 28, 2021

That's like Karl Marx winning the 'capitalist of the year' award — Nick (@Usernamenumb3rs) April 27, 2021

This is like Xi Jinping receiving the Dearest Leader Award sponsored by the CCP. 🤡 https://t.co/T5rJdFj0xB — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) April 22, 2021

Maaaan We Are Being TROLLED https://t.co/uEy7L5Fuqz — TrippyLibertyॐ (Alex Jones Is Owed Apologies) (@TrippyLiberty) April 28, 2021

We’re being trolled, and trolled hard.