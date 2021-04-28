Warning: Don’t be drinking any beverage when reading what follows.
Ready?
Here’s the shot:
NEW: Youtube CEO Susan Wojcicki has won the Freedom Forum Institute's 'Free Expression Award' for being a "free speech leader"
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2021
And this is the chaser:
The ceremony was sponsored by Youtube
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 27, 2021
Is there any award sweeter than one you give to yourself?
YouTube has overseen ongoing censorship of conservatives… Yet the CEO won a free speech award at an event… which was sponsored by YouTube. https://t.co/ksHJUH19DB
— MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) April 23, 2021
Believe it or not, YouTube accepted an award for freedom of expression after a year of unprecedented censorship of conservatives.
It might have helped that YouTube sponsored the event. https://t.co/3XCFdAgnUC
— NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 20, 2021
The irony is thick, and over the last few days it’s been noticed by many:
YouTube gives “Free Expression Award” to YouTube CEO, handed her to her by Youtuber.
Actual YouTube viewers less than impressed. pic.twitter.com/yuSfIKLEkL
— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 22, 2021
It’s like Planned Parrenthood getting an award for celebrating life, Joseph Stalin getting an award for freedom, and Mao Zedong getting an award for economics. https://t.co/oxiN4Eg81L
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 21, 2021
This is like owning your company then giving giving yourself the employee of the month award !
— Axe (@BobbyBids) April 27, 2021
The show was sponsored by YouTube. You can’t make this stuff up. I have 130,000 subs there and they don’t get alerts when I upload videos. You’re not even allowed to talk about our last election unless you sound like a North Korean propaganda outlet. Some "free speech" leader. https://t.co/JdkYonRR1a
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 28, 2021
YouTube heavily censors content that deviates from their company politics.
— Kelly Campagna (@warriorwoman91) April 28, 2021
Oh, the irony. https://t.co/DnvfBr6OXJ
— Chaida Bango Bango (@ChaidaYambate_) April 28, 2021
Is this a @TheBabylonBee article? https://t.co/68Mg4oTykr
— Your Life is a Lie (@Th1nk4urs3lf) April 28, 2021
Is this a joke?! https://t.co/vOpejWbi8m
— Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) April 28, 2021
That's like Karl Marx winning the 'capitalist of the year' award
— Nick (@Usernamenumb3rs) April 27, 2021
This is like Xi Jinping receiving the Dearest Leader Award sponsored by the CCP.
— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) April 22, 2021
Maaaan We Are Being TROLLED https://t.co/uEy7L5Fuqz
— TrippyLibertyॐ (Alex Jones Is Owed Apologies) (@TrippyLiberty) April 28, 2021
We’re being trolled, and trolled hard.