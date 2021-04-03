Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said yesterday that MLB announcing the All-Star game this summer would be moved out of Georgia was the result of repeated lies from people like President Biden and Stacey Abrams. Today Sen. Chuck Schumer is also doing his part to peddle falsehoods, which is nothing new for him:

Racist voter suppression laws are now hurting Georgia's voters AND its economy. Georgia Republicans should be ashamed. We would welcome @MLB to come to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote. https://t.co/ozf9XbP9Y9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2021

The senator from New York thinks that if he shouts lies loud enough nobody will recognize reality, but he’s wrong:

Your party has endlessly lied about the new law, especially POTUS. He & GA Dems are directly responsible for the boycotts’ harm. Your state has MORE restrictions on casting ballots. Are you ashamed of your “racist” complicity in suppression? You’ve been in office since the 1970s. https://t.co/OV1D9Fnu6B — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 3, 2021

New York only offers 9 days of early voting vs 17 under Georgia's law. New York has excuse only absentee voting & its illegal to offer food or water to people standing in line to vote in New York. https://t.co/3j8s6RHy27 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2021

This is one of the biggest con jobs I've seen in recent memory and was all pushed by mainstream media outlets simply repeating Democrat talking points. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 3, 2021

While I am no elections expert (unlike, apparently, the rest of Twitter), my impression is that on the net New York has more voting restrictions than Georgia. Which would mean that Sen. Schumer is again engaging in gaslighting and demagoguery. https://t.co/Ev9jbGQwyD — Brian Riedl 🧀 (@Brian_Riedl) April 3, 2021

LOL at this gaslighting prick. New York literally didn't allow no-excuse absentee voting or early voting of any kind until last year, while Georgia has had them for fifteen years. And it only has has half the early voting days as Georgia. It's all lies from the Dem-media complex. https://t.co/4HTuBGMCHt — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 3, 2021

New York also had some of the most restrictive voter registration laws in the nation. You had to register months in advance, same with switching parties. Georgia's had automatic voter registration for years. It was ahead of Georgia for years and still is. https://t.co/4HTuBGMCHt — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 3, 2021

New York allows -8 more days of early voting than Georgia. — Razor (@hale_razor) April 3, 2021

Ny’s voting laws are stricter than Georgia’s so how is it voter suppression. Did you actually read it? @SenSchumer — Lior Sofer (@liorsofer423) April 3, 2021

Does New York have 3 weeks of in person early voting? — Political geek (@jwhitts03) April 3, 2021

New York – 9 days of early voting Georgia – 17 days of early voting. Its illegal to offer water to people standing in line to vote in New York. You need an excuse to vote absentee in New York. I sure hope the MLB doesn’t put the All-Star game there either. — Isles Road Warrior, CFA – Fully Vaccinated (@IslesRW) April 3, 2021

New York's voting laws are much more restrictive than Georgia's. https://t.co/HAsH2R9EnX — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) April 3, 2021

But Schumer knows he can count on most of the media to not only look the other way, but help him push the lies.