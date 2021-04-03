Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said yesterday that MLB announcing the All-Star game this summer would be moved out of Georgia was the result of repeated lies from people like President Biden and Stacey Abrams. Today Sen. Chuck Schumer is also doing his part to peddle falsehoods, which is nothing new for him:

The senator from New York thinks that if he shouts lies loud enough nobody will recognize reality, but he’s wrong:

Just when you think Chuck can’t get slimier he goes and outdoes himself again.

Schumer sticks to what he does best, which is being a shameless liar.

But Schumer knows he can count on most of the media to not only look the other way, but help him push the lies.

Tags: Chuck SchumerGeorgia election lawVoter ID